We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Apple M1 with 8-cores against the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7845HX with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 9 7845HX are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.