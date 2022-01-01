Apple M1 vs AMD Ryzen 9 7900X
We compared two CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Apple M1 (laptop) with 8-cores against the 4.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7900X (desktop) with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
87
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
44
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
92
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
72
Key Differences
Advantages of Apple M1
- Consumes up to 92% less energy than the Ryzen 9 7900X – 14 vs 170 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7900X
- Newer - released 1-year and 10-months later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-5200 RAM
- Unlocked multiplier
- 75% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.6 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1499
Ryzen 9 7900X +34%
2005
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7741
Ryzen 9 7900X +271%
28705
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3749
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
14658
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1742
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8236
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Apple
|AMD
|Released
|November 20, 2020
|September 29, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|ARMv8
|x86-64
|Codename
|Icestorm and Firestorm
|Raphael
|Socket
|Apple M-Socket
|AM5
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M1 GPU
|Radeon Graphics
Performance
|Cores
|8
|12
|Threads
|8
|24
|Base Frequency
|2.1 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|5.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|47x
|L1 Cache
|192K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|16 billions
|6.57 billions
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|14 W
|170 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Apple M1 GPU
|AMD Radeon Graphics
|GPU Base Clock
|450 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1278 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Shading Units
|1024
|-
|TMUs
|64
|-
|ROPs
|32
|-
|Execution Units
|128
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Max. Resolution
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR4X-4266
|DDR5-5200
|Memory Size
|16 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|68.25 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|-
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen 9 7900X official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|24
