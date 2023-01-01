Home > CPU Comparisons > Apple M1 or Ryzen 9 7945HX: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Apple M1 with 8-cores against the 2.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 9 7945HX are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7945HX and M1
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX
  • Newer - released 2-years and 2-months later
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-5200 RAM
  • Has 8 more physical cores
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 14% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2005 vs 1759 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Apple M1
1528
Ryzen 9 7945HX +28%
1949
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Apple M1
7812
Ryzen 9 7945HX +346%
34830
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Apple M1
1765
Ryzen 9 7945HX +14%
2015
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Apple M1
7796
Ryzen 9 7945HX +142%
18854
Specifications

Full technical specification of Apple M1 and AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX

General

Vendor Apple AMD
Released November 20, 2020 January 4, 2023
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set ARMv8 x86-64
Codename Apple M1 Zen 4 (Dragon Range)
Integrated GPU Apple M1 GPU Radeon 610M

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 4 16
P-Threads 4 32
Base Frequency (P) 3.2 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) - 5.4 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 4 -
E-Threads 4 -
Base Frequency (E) 2.1 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 8 16
Total Threads 8 32
Bus Frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 25x
L1 Cache 192K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 12MB (shared) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache - 64MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Package

Transistors 16 billions -
Fabrication process 5 nm 5 nm
Socket Apple M-Socket FL1
TDP 14 W 55-75 W (configurable)
Peak temperature - 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Apple M1 GPU Radeon 610M
GPU Base Clock 450 MHz 1500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1278 MHz 2200 MHz
Shading Units 1024 128
TMUs 64 8
ROPs 32 4
Execution Units 128 2
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 6016x3384 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Apple M1
2.6 TFLOPS
Ryzen 9 7945HX
0.49 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types LPDDR4X-4266 DDR5-5200
Memory Size 16 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 68.25 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site - AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes - 28

