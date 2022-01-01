Apple M1 vs AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X
We compared two CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Apple M1 (laptop) with 8-cores against the 2.9 GHz AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X (desktop) with 64-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
45
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Apple M1
- Consumes up to 95% less energy than the Ryzen Threadripper 3990X – 14 vs 280 Watt
- Newer - released 11-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
- 41% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1744 vs 1236 points
- Includes an integrated GPU Apple M1 GPU
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X
- Supports up to 256 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Has 56 more physical cores
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Around 27.12 GB/s (40%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 34% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Apple M1 +21%
1505
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7756
Ryzen Threadripper 3990X +857%
74192
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Apple M1 +47%
3739
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
14972
Ryzen Threadripper 3990X +437%
80420
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Apple M1 +40%
1728
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9513
Ryzen Threadripper 3990X +176%
26302
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Apple
|AMD
|Released
|November 20, 2020
|January 10, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|ARMv8
|x86-64
|Codename
|Icestorm and Firestorm
|Zen 2
|Socket
|Apple M-Socket
|sTRX4
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M1 GPU
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|64
|Threads
|8
|128
|Base Frequency
|2.1 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|29x
|L1 Cache
|192K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|128MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|16 billions
|19.2 billions
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|14 W
|280 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Apple M1 GPU
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|450 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1278 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|1024
|-
|TMUs
|64
|-
|ROPs
|32
|-
|Execution Units
|128
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Max. Resolution
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR4X-4266
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|16 GB
|256 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|68.25 GB/s
|95.37 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|64
