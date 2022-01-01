Home > CPU Comparisons > Apple M1 or Ryzen Threadripper 3990X: what's better?

We compared two CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Apple M1 (laptop) with 8-cores against the 2.9 GHz AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X (desktop) with 64-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3990X and M1
Advantages of Apple M1
  • Consumes up to 95% less energy than the Ryzen Threadripper 3990X – 14 vs 280 Watt
  • Newer - released 11-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
  • 41% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1744 vs 1236 points
  • Includes an integrated GPU Apple M1 GPU
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X
  • Supports up to 256 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Has 56 more physical cores
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Around 27.12 GB/s (40%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 34% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Apple M1 and AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X

General

Vendor Apple AMD
Released November 20, 2020 January 10, 2020
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set ARMv8 x86-64
Codename Icestorm and Firestorm Zen 2
Socket Apple M-Socket sTRX4
Integrated GPU Apple M1 GPU No

Performance

Cores 8 64
Threads 8 128
Base Frequency 2.1 GHz 2.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.2 GHz 4.3 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 29x
L1 Cache 192K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 12MB (shared) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache - 128MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors 16 billions 19.2 billions
Fabrication process 5 nm 7 nm
TDP 14 W 280 W
Max. temperature - 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Apple M1 GPU -
GPU Base Clock 450 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1278 MHz -
Shading Units 1024 -
TMUs 64 -
ROPs 32 -
Execution Units 128 -
TGP 15 W -
Max. Resolution 6016x3384 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS

Memory support

Memory types LPDDR4X-4266 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 16 GB 256 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth 68.25 GB/s 95.37 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site - AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes - 64

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X or Apple M1?
