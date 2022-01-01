Home > CPU Comparisons > Apple M1 or Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX: what's better?

We compared two CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Apple M1 (laptop) with 8-cores against the 3.9 GHz AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX (desktop) with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3955WX and M1
Advantages of Apple M1
  • Consumes up to 95% less energy than the Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX – 14 vs 280 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
  • 36% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1743 vs 1281 points
  • Includes an integrated GPU Apple M1 GPU
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX
  • Supports up to 2048 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Has 8 more physical cores
  • 34% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Apple M1 and AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX

General

Vendor Apple AMD
Released November 20, 2020 July 14, 2020
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set ARMv8 x86-64
Codename Icestorm and Firestorm Zen 2
Socket Apple M-Socket sWRX8
Integrated GPU Apple M1 GPU No

Performance

Cores 8 16
Threads 8 32
Base Frequency 2.1 GHz 3.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.2 GHz 4.3 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 39x
L1 Cache 192K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 12MB (shared) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache - 64MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors 16 billions -
Fabrication process 5 nm 7 nm
TDP 14 W 280 W
Max. temperature - 90°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Apple M1 GPU -
GPU Base Clock 450 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1278 MHz -
Shading Units 1024 -
TMUs 64 -
ROPs 32 -
Execution Units 128 -
TGP 15 W -
Max. Resolution 6016x3384 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS

Memory support

Memory types LPDDR4X-4266 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 16 GB 2048 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 8
Max. Memory Bandwidth 68.25 GB/s -
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site - AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes - 128

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX or Apple M1?
