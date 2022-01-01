Apple M1 vs AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX
We compared two CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Apple M1 (laptop) with 8-cores against the 3.9 GHz AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX (desktop) with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Apple M1
- Consumes up to 95% less energy than the Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX – 14 vs 280 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
- 36% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1743 vs 1281 points
- Includes an integrated GPU Apple M1 GPU
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX
- Supports up to 2048 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Has 8 more physical cores
- 34% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1525
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7804
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Apple M1 +40%
3788
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
14797
40239
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Apple M1 +36%
1751
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9984
16240
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Apple
|AMD
|Released
|November 20, 2020
|July 14, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|ARMv8
|x86-64
|Codename
|Icestorm and Firestorm
|Zen 2
|Socket
|Apple M-Socket
|sWRX8
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M1 GPU
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|16
|Threads
|8
|32
|Base Frequency
|2.1 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|39x
|L1 Cache
|192K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|16 billions
|-
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|14 W
|280 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|90°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Apple M1 GPU
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|450 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1278 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|1024
|-
|TMUs
|64
|-
|ROPs
|32
|-
|Execution Units
|128
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Max. Resolution
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR4X-4266
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|16 GB
|2048 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|8
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|68.25 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|128
