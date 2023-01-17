Home > CPU Comparisons > M2 Max or Ryzen 5 7600X: what's better?

Apple M2 Max vs AMD Ryzen 5 7600X

We compared two CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 Max (laptop) with 12-cores against the 4.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 7600X (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7600X and Max
Advantages of Apple M2 Max
  • Around 336.2 GB/s (458%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Has 6 more physical cores
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 7600X
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-5200 RAM
  • 10% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2219 vs 2009 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
M2 Max
1662
Ryzen 5 7600X +17%
1951
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
M2 Max
15107
Ryzen 5 7600X +1%
15194
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
M2 Max
4158
Ryzen 5 7600X +1%
4198
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
M2 Max
26226
Ryzen 5 7600X +9%
28705
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
M2 Max
1996
Ryzen 5 7600X +11%
2219
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
M2 Max +25%
14979
Ryzen 5 7600X
11974
Specifications

Full technical specification of Apple M2 Max and AMD Ryzen 5 7600X

General

Vendor Apple AMD
Released January 17, 2023 September 29, 2022
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set ARMv8 x86-64
Codename Apple M2 Zen 4 (Raphael)
Integrated GPU Apple M2 Max GPU (38-core) Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 6
P-Threads 8 12
Base Frequency (P) 3.5 GHz 4.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) - 5.3 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 4 -
E-Threads 4 -
Base Frequency (E) 2.4 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 12 6
Total Threads 12 12
Bus Frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 47x
L1 Cache 192K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 32MB (shared) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache - 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Package

Transistors 67 billions 6.57 billions
Fabrication process 5 nm 5 nm
Socket Apple M-Socket AM5
TDP 30 W 105 W
Max. Boost TDP - 116 W
Peak temperature - 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Apple M2 Max GPU (38-core) Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
GPU Base Clock 450 MHz 1500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1398 MHz 2200 MHz
Shading Units 4864 128
TMUs 304 8
ROPs 152 4
Execution Units - 2
TGP 70 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 7680x4320 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
M2 Max
13.6 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 7600X
0.54 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types LPDDR5-6400 DDR5-5200
Memory Size 96 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 8 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 409.6 GB/s 73.4 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site - AMD Ryzen 5 7600X official page
PCI Express Version - 5.0
PCI Express Lanes - 28

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 7600X or Apple M2 Max?
