We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 Max with 12-cores against the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800H with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5800H and Max
Advantages of Apple M2 Max
  • Newer - released 2-years later
  • Around 341.33 GB/s (500%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Supports up to 96 GB LPDDR5-6400 RAM
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
  • 38% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2009 vs 1454 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
M2 Max +17%
1662
Ryzen 7 5800H
1420
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
M2 Max +24%
15107
Ryzen 7 5800H
12193
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
M2 Max +36%
4158
Ryzen 7 5800H
3049
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
M2 Max +23%
26226
Ryzen 7 5800H
21246
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
M2 Max +38%
1996
Ryzen 7 5800H
1444
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
M2 Max +103%
14979
Ryzen 7 5800H
7391
Specifications

Full technical specification of Apple M2 Max and AMD Ryzen 7 5800H

General

Vendor Apple AMD
Released January 17, 2023 January 12, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set ARMv8 x86-64
Codename Apple M2 Zen 3 (Cezanne)
Integrated GPU Apple M2 Max GPU (38-core) Radeon RX Vega 8

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 8
P-Threads 8 16
Base Frequency (P) 3.5 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) - 4.4 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 4 -
E-Threads 4 -
Base Frequency (E) 2.4 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 12 8
Total Threads 12 16
Bus Frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 32x
L1 Cache 192K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 32MB (shared) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache - 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Transistors 67 billions -
Fabrication process 5 nm 7 nm
Socket Apple M-Socket FP6
TDP 30 W 35-54 W (configurable)
Peak temperature - 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Apple M2 Max GPU (38-core) Radeon RX Vega 8
GPU Base Clock 450 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1398 MHz 2000 MHz
Shading Units 4864 512
TMUs 304 32
ROPs 152 8
TGP 70 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 7680x4320 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
M2 Max
13.6 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 5800H
n/a

Memory Support

Memory types LPDDR5-6400 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 96 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 8 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 409.6 GB/s 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site - AMD Ryzen 7 5800H official page
PCI Express Version - 3.0
PCI Express Lanes - 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 5800H or Apple M2 Max?
