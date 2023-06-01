Home > CPU Comparisons > M2 Max or Ryzen 7 5800X3D: what's better?

Apple M2 Max vs AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D

Apple M2 Max
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D
Apple M2 Max
AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D

We compared two CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 Max (laptop) with 12-cores against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D (desktop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5800X3D and Max
Advantages of Apple M2 Max
  • Around 361.92 GB/s (759%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
  • 22% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1997 vs 1633 points
  • Includes an integrated GPU Apple M2 Max GPU (38-core)
  • Newer - released 1-year and 3-months later
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
M2 Max +15%
1667
Ryzen 7 5800X3D
1445
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
M2 Max +2%
15056
Ryzen 7 5800X3D
14753
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
M2 Max +22%
1993
Ryzen 7 5800X3D
1627
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
M2 Max +28%
14873
Ryzen 7 5800X3D
11583
Specifications

Full technical specification of Apple M2 Max and AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D

General

Vendor Apple AMD
Released June 1, 2023 March 15, 2022
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set ARMv8 x86-64
Codename Apple M2 Zen 3 (Vermeer)
Integrated GPU Apple M2 Max GPU (38-core) No

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 8
P-Threads 8 16
Base Frequency (P) 3.5 GHz 3.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) - 4.5 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 4 -
E-Threads 4 -
Base Frequency (E) 2.4 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 12 8
Total Threads 12 16
Bus Frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 34x
L1 Cache 192K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 32MB (shared) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache - 96MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Transistors 67 billions -
Fabrication process 5 nm 7 nm
Socket Apple M-Socket AM4
TDP 30 W 105 W
Peak temperature - 90°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Apple M2 Max GPU (38-core) -
GPU Base Clock 450 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1344 MHz -
Shading Units 4864 -
TMUs 304 -
ROPs 152 -
TGP 70 W -
Max. Resolution 7680x4320 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
M2 Max
13.6 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 5800X3D
n/a

Memory Support

Memory types LPDDR5-6400 DDR4-3200, DDR4-2933, DDR4-2667
Memory Size 96 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 8 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 409.6 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site - AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D official page
PCI Express Version - 4.0
PCI Express Lanes - 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D or Apple M2 Max?
