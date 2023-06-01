Home > CPU Comparisons > M2 Max or Ryzen 7 6800HS: what's better?

Apple M2 Max vs AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS

Apple M2 Max
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS
Apple M2 Max
AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 Max with 12-cores against the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 6800HS and Max
Advantages of Apple M2 Max
  • Around 332.8 GB/s (433%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Supports up to 96 GB LPDDR5-6400 RAM
  • 33% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1997 vs 1504 points
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 6 nanometers
  • Newer - released 1-year and 5-months later

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
M2 Max +11%
1667
Ryzen 7 6800HS
1499
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
M2 Max +19%
15056
Ryzen 7 6800HS
12635
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
M2 Max +34%
1993
Ryzen 7 6800HS
1491
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
M2 Max +69%
14873
Ryzen 7 6800HS
8824
Submit your Cinebench R23 result
Specifications

Full technical specification of Apple M2 Max and AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS

General

Vendor Apple AMD
Released June 1, 2023 January 4, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set ARMv8 x86-64
Codename Apple M2 Zen 3+ (Rembrandt)
Integrated GPU Apple M2 Max GPU (38-core) Radeon 680M

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 8
P-Threads 8 16
Base Frequency (P) 3.5 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) - 4.7 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 4 -
E-Threads 4 -
Base Frequency (E) 2.4 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 12 8
Total Threads 12 16
Bus Frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 32x
L1 Cache 192K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 32MB (shared) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache - 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Transistors 67 billions -
Fabrication process 5 nm 6 nm
Socket Apple M-Socket FP7
TDP 30 W 35 W
Peak temperature - 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Apple M2 Max GPU (38-core) AMD Radeon 680M
GPU Base Clock 450 MHz 2000 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1344 MHz 2200 MHz
Shading Units 4864 768
TMUs 304 48
ROPs 152 32
Execution Units - 12
TGP 70 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 7680x4320 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
M2 Max
13.6 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 6800HS
3.686 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types LPDDR5-6400 DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 96 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 8 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 409.6 GB/s 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site - AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS official page
PCI Express Version - 4.0
PCI Express Lanes - 20

