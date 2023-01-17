Home > CPU Comparisons > M2 Max or Ryzen 7 6800U​: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 Max with 12-cores against the 2.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 6800U​ with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 6800U​ and Max
Advantages of Apple M2 Max
  • Around 332.8 GB/s (433%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer - released 1-year later
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Supports up to 96 GB LPDDR5-6400 RAM
  • 33% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2009 vs 1516 points
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 6 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
M2 Max +13%
1662
Ryzen 7 6800U​
1476
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
M2 Max +44%
15107
Ryzen 7 6800U​
10464
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
M2 Max +29%
4158
Ryzen 7 6800U​
3224
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
M2 Max +28%
26226
Ryzen 7 6800U​
20552
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
M2 Max +33%
1996
Ryzen 7 6800U​
1503
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
M2 Max +96%
14979
Ryzen 7 6800U​
7629
Specifications

Full technical specification of Apple M2 Max and AMD Ryzen 7 6800U​

General

Vendor Apple AMD
Released January 17, 2023 January 4, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set ARMv8 x86-64
Codename Apple M2 Zen 3+ (Rembrandt)
Integrated GPU Apple M2 Max GPU (38-core) Radeon 680M

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 8
P-Threads 8 16
Base Frequency (P) 3.5 GHz 2.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) - 4.7 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 4 -
E-Threads 4 -
Base Frequency (E) 2.4 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 12 8
Total Threads 12 16
Bus Frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 27x
L1 Cache 192K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 32MB (shared) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache - 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Transistors 67 billions -
Fabrication process 5 nm 6 nm
Socket Apple M-Socket FP7
TDP 30 W 15-28 W (configurable)
Peak temperature - 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Apple M2 Max GPU (38-core) AMD Radeon 680M
GPU Base Clock 450 MHz 2000 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1398 MHz 2200 MHz
Shading Units 4864 768
TMUs 304 48
ROPs 152 32
Execution Units - 12
TGP 70 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 7680x4320 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
M2 Max
13.6 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 6800U​
3.686 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types LPDDR5-6400 DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 96 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 8 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 409.6 GB/s 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site - AMD Ryzen 7 6800U​ official page
PCI Express Version - 4.0
PCI Express Lanes - 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 6800U​ or Apple M2 Max?
