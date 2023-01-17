Apple M2 Max vs AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 Max with 12-cores against the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
85
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
68
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
99
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
82
Key Differences
Advantages of Apple M2 Max
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Supports up to 96 GB LPDDR5-6400 RAM
- 28% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2009 vs 1574 points
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 6 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
M2 Max +7%
1673
1561
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
M2 Max +9%
15318
14074
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
M2 Max +18%
4196
3542
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
M2 Max +3%
26624
25768
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
M2 Max +27%
2014
1580
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
M2 Max +52%
15122
9925
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Apple
|AMD
|Released
|January 17, 2023
|January 4, 2023
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|ARMv8
|x86-64
|Codename
|Apple M2
|Zen 3+ (Rembrandt)
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M2 Max GPU (38-core)
|Radeon 680M
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|8
|P-Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency (P)
|3.5 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|-
|4.75 GHz
|E-Cores
|4
|-
|E-Threads
|4
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|2.4 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|12
|8
|Total Threads
|12
|16
|Bus Frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|32x
|L1 Cache
|192K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|32MB (shared)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Transistors
|67 billions
|-
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|6 nm
|Socket
|Apple M-Socket
|FP7
|TDP
|30 W
|35-54 W (configurable)
|Peak temperature
|-
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Apple M2 Max GPU (38-core)
|Radeon 680M
|GPU Base Clock
|450 MHz
|2000 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1398 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Shading Units
|4864
|768
|TMUs
|304
|48
|ROPs
|152
|32
|Execution Units
|-
|12
|TGP
|70 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|7680x4320 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory Support
|Memory types
|LPDDR5-6400
|DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|96 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|8
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|409.6 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS official page
|PCI Express Version
|-
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|20
