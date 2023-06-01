Apple M2 Max vs AMD Ryzen 7 7800X
We compared two CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Apple M2 Max (laptop) with 12-cores against the 4.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7800X (desktop) with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the Apple M2 Max are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
83
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
71
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
95
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
80
Key Differences
Advantages of Apple M2 Max
- Consumes up to 71% less energy than the Ryzen 7 7800X – 30 vs 105 Watt
- Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7800X
- Unlocked multiplier
- 54% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.4 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-5200 RAM
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1619
Ryzen 7 7800X +23%
1986
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
15700
Ryzen 7 7800X +45%
22691
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
2006
Ryzen 7 7800X +5%
2102
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
15013
Ryzen 7 7800X +9%
16304
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Apple
|AMD
|Released
|June 1, 2023
|January 10, 2023
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|ARMv8
|x86-64
|Codename
|-
|Raphael
|Socket
|Apple M-Socket
|AM5
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M2 Max GPU
|Radeon Graphics
Performance
|Cores
|12
|10
|Threads
|12
|20
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|5.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|45x
|L1 Cache
|192K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|32MB (shared)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|40MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|30 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Apple M2 Max GPU
|AMD Radeon Graphics
|GPU Boost Clock
|1398 MHz
|2200 MHz
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR5-6400
|DDR5-5200
|Memory Size
|96 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|8
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|409.6 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|-
Misc
|PCI Express Version
|-
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|28
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1