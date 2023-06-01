Home > CPU Comparisons > M2 Max or Ryzen 7 7800X: what's better?

Apple M2 Max vs AMD Ryzen 7 7800X

We compared two CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Apple M2 Max (laptop) with 12-cores against the 4.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7800X (desktop) with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the Apple M2 Max are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7800X and Max
Advantages of Apple M2 Max
  • Consumes up to 71% less energy than the Ryzen 7 7800X – 30 vs 105 Watt
  • Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7800X
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • 54% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.4 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-5200 RAM

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
M2 Max
1619
Ryzen 7 7800X +23%
1986
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
M2 Max
15700
Ryzen 7 7800X +45%
22691
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
M2 Max
2006
Ryzen 7 7800X +5%
2102
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
M2 Max
15013
Ryzen 7 7800X +9%
16304
Specifications

Full technical specification of Apple M2 Max and AMD Ryzen 7 7800X

General

Vendor Apple AMD
Released June 1, 2023 January 10, 2023
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set ARMv8 x86-64
Codename - Raphael
Socket Apple M-Socket AM5
Integrated GPU Apple M2 Max GPU Radeon Graphics

Performance

Cores 12 10
Threads 12 20
Base Frequency 2.4 GHz 4.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.5 GHz 5.4 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 45x
L1 Cache 192K (per core) -
L2 Cache 32MB (shared) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache - 40MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Fabrication process 5 nm 5 nm
TDP 30 W 105 W
Max. temperature - 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Apple M2 Max GPU AMD Radeon Graphics
GPU Boost Clock 1398 MHz 2200 MHz

Memory support

Memory types LPDDR5-6400 DDR5-5200
Memory Size 96 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 8 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 409.6 GB/s -
ECC Support No -

Misc

PCI Express Version - 5.0
PCI Express Lanes - 28

