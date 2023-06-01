Apple M2 Max vs AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 Max with 12-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
84
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
69
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
98
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
82
Key Differences
Advantages of Apple M2 Max
- Around 341.33 GB/s (500%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Supports up to 96 GB LPDDR5-6400 RAM
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
- 31% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1997 vs 1524 points
- Newer - released 2-years and 5-months later
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
- Unlocked multiplier
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
M2 Max +13%
1667
1474
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
M2 Max +18%
15056
12780
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3182
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
22672
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
M2 Max +32%
1993
1515
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
M2 Max +79%
14873
8290
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Apple
|AMD
|Released
|June 1, 2023
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|ARMv8
|x86-64
|Codename
|Apple M2
|Zen 3 (Cezanne)
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M2 Max GPU (38-core)
|Radeon RX Vega 8
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|8
|P-Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency (P)
|3.5 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|-
|4.6 GHz
|E-Cores
|4
|-
|E-Threads
|4
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|2.4 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|12
|8
|Total Threads
|12
|16
|Bus Frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|33x
|L1 Cache
|192K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|32MB (shared)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Package
|Transistors
|67 billions
|-
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|7 nm
|Socket
|Apple M-Socket
|FP6
|TDP
|30 W
|35-54 W (configurable)
|Peak temperature
|-
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Apple M2 Max GPU (38-core)
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|GPU Base Clock
|450 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1344 MHz
|2100 MHz
|Shading Units
|4864
|512
|TMUs
|304
|32
|ROPs
|152
|8
|TGP
|70 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|7680x4320 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory Support
|Memory types
|LPDDR5-6400
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|96 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|8
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|409.6 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX official page
|PCI Express Version
|-
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|16
