Apple M2 Max vs AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
We compared two 12-core CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 Max (laptop) against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900X (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
85
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
67
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
99
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
82
Key Differences
Advantages of Apple M2 Max
- Newer - released 2-years and 4-months later
- Around 361.92 GB/s (759%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
- 22% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2009 vs 1644 points
- Includes an integrated GPU Apple M2 Max GPU (38-core)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
M2 Max +6%
1662
1566
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
15107
Ryzen 9 5900X +35%
20447
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
M2 Max +21%
4158
3449
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
26226
Ryzen 9 5900X +49%
39151
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
M2 Max +22%
1996
1637
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
M2 Max +6%
14979
14132
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Apple
|AMD
|Released
|January 17, 2023
|October 8, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|ARMv8
|x86-64
|Codename
|Apple M2
|Zen 3 (Vermeer)
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M2 Max GPU (38-core)
|No
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|12
|P-Threads
|8
|24
|Base Frequency (P)
|3.5 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|-
|4.8 GHz
|E-Cores
|4
|-
|E-Threads
|4
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|2.4 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|12
|12
|Total Threads
|12
|24
|Bus Frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|37x
|L1 Cache
|192K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|32MB (shared)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Package
|Transistors
|67 billions
|4.15 billions
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|7 nm
|Socket
|Apple M-Socket
|AM4
|TDP
|30 W
|105 W
|Peak temperature
|-
|90°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Apple M2 Max GPU (38-core)
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|450 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1398 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|4864
|-
|TMUs
|304
|-
|ROPs
|152
|-
|TGP
|70 W
|-
|Max. Resolution
|7680x4320 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory Support
|Memory types
|LPDDR5-6400
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|96 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|8
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|409.6 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen 9 5900X official page
|PCI Express Version
|-
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|20
