We compared two 12-core CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 Max (laptop) against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900X (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5900X and Max
Advantages of Apple M2 Max
  • Newer - released 2-years and 4-months later
  • Around 361.92 GB/s (759%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
  • 22% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2009 vs 1644 points
  • Includes an integrated GPU Apple M2 Max GPU (38-core)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
M2 Max +6%
1662
Ryzen 9 5900X
1566
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
M2 Max
15107
Ryzen 9 5900X +35%
20447
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
M2 Max +21%
4158
Ryzen 9 5900X
3449
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
M2 Max
26226
Ryzen 9 5900X +49%
39151
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
M2 Max +22%
1996
Ryzen 9 5900X
1637
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
M2 Max +6%
14979
Ryzen 9 5900X
14132
Specifications

Full technical specification of Apple M2 Max and AMD Ryzen 9 5900X

General

Vendor Apple AMD
Released January 17, 2023 October 8, 2020
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set ARMv8 x86-64
Codename Apple M2 Zen 3 (Vermeer)
Integrated GPU Apple M2 Max GPU (38-core) No

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 12
P-Threads 8 24
Base Frequency (P) 3.5 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) - 4.8 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 4 -
E-Threads 4 -
Base Frequency (E) 2.4 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 12 12
Total Threads 12 24
Bus Frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 37x
L1 Cache 192K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 32MB (shared) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache - 64MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Package

Transistors 67 billions 4.15 billions
Fabrication process 5 nm 7 nm
Socket Apple M-Socket AM4
TDP 30 W 105 W
Peak temperature - 90°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Apple M2 Max GPU (38-core) -
GPU Base Clock 450 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1398 MHz -
Shading Units 4864 -
TMUs 304 -
ROPs 152 -
TGP 70 W -
Max. Resolution 7680x4320 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
M2 Max
13.6 TFLOPS
Ryzen 9 5900X
n/a

Memory Support

Memory types LPDDR5-6400 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 96 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 8 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 409.6 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site - AMD Ryzen 9 5900X official page
PCI Express Version - 4.0
PCI Express Lanes - 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 5900X or Apple M2 Max?
