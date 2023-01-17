Apple M2 Max vs AMD Ryzen 9 5900X VS Apple M2 Max AMD Ryzen 9 5900X We compared two 12-core CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 Max (laptop) against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900X (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 5900X and Max Advantages of Apple M2 Max Newer - released 2-years and 4-months later

Newer - released 2-years and 4-months later Around 361.92 GB/s (759%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Around 361.92 GB/s (759%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers

More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers 22% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2009 vs 1644 points

22% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2009 vs 1644 points Includes an integrated GPU Apple M2 Max GPU (38-core) Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900X Unlocked multiplier

Unlocked multiplier Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM

Specifications Full technical specification of Apple M2 Max and AMD Ryzen 9 5900X

General Vendor Apple AMD Released January 17, 2023 October 8, 2020 Type Laptop Desktop instruction set ARMv8 x86-64 Codename Apple M2 Zen 3 (Vermeer) Integrated GPU Apple M2 Max GPU (38-core) No

CPU Performance Cores P-Cores 8 12 P-Threads 8 24 Base Frequency (P) 3.5 GHz 3.7 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency (P) - 4.8 GHz Efficient Cores E-Cores 4 - E-Threads 4 - Base Frequency (E) 2.4 GHz - Total Total Cores 12 12 Total Threads 12 24 Bus Frequency - 100 MHz Multiplier - 37x L1 Cache 192K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 32MB (shared) 512K (per core) L3 Cache - 64MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Package Transistors 67 billions 4.15 billions Fabrication process 5 nm 7 nm Socket Apple M-Socket AM4 TDP 30 W 105 W Peak temperature - 90°C

iGPU Integrated Graphics Apple M2 Max GPU (38-core) - GPU Base Clock 450 MHz - GPU Boost Clock 1398 MHz - Shading Units 4864 - TMUs 304 - ROPs 152 - TGP 70 W - Max. Resolution 7680x4320 - 60 Hz - iGPU FLOPS M2 Max 13.6 TFLOPS Ryzen 9 5900X n/a

Memory Support Memory types LPDDR5-6400 DDR4-3200 Memory Size 96 GB 128 GB Max. Memory Channels 8 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 409.6 GB/s 47.68 GB/s ECC Support No Yes

Misc Official site - AMD Ryzen 9 5900X official page PCI Express Version - 4.0 PCI Express Lanes - 20