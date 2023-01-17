Apple M2 Max vs AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
We compared two CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 Max (laptop) with 12-cores against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5950X (desktop) with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
85
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
67
100
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
99
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
82
Key Differences
Advantages of Apple M2 Max
- Newer - released 2-years and 4-months later
- Around 361.92 GB/s (759%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
- Includes an integrated GPU Apple M2 Max GPU (38-core)
- 10% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2009 vs 1825 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
M2 Max +4%
1662
1601
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
15107
Ryzen 9 5950X +72%
25945
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
M2 Max +21%
4158
3450
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
26226
Ryzen 9 5950X +75%
45858
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
M2 Max +10%
1996
1812
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
14979
Ryzen 9 5950X +23%
18431
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Apple
|AMD
|Released
|January 17, 2023
|October 8, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|ARMv8
|x86-64
|Codename
|Apple M2
|Zen 3 (Vermeer)
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M2 Max GPU (38-core)
|No
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|16
|P-Threads
|8
|32
|Base Frequency (P)
|3.5 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|-
|4.9 GHz
|E-Cores
|4
|-
|E-Threads
|4
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|2.4 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|12
|16
|Total Threads
|12
|32
|Bus Frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|34x
|L1 Cache
|192K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|32MB (shared)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Package
|Transistors
|67 billions
|4.15 billions
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|7 nm
|Socket
|Apple M-Socket
|AM4
|TDP
|30 W
|105 W
|Peak temperature
|-
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Apple M2 Max GPU (38-core)
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|450 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1398 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|4864
|-
|TMUs
|304
|-
|ROPs
|152
|-
|TGP
|70 W
|-
|Max. Resolution
|7680x4320 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory Support
|Memory types
|LPDDR5-6400
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|96 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|8
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|409.6 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen 9 5950X official page
|PCI Express Version
|-
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|20
