Apple M2 Max vs AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 Max with 12-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
85
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
67
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
99
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
82
Key Differences
Advantages of Apple M2 Max
- Newer - released 2-years later
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Supports up to 96 GB LPDDR5-6400 RAM
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
- 29% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2009 vs 1557 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
M2 Max +2%
1662
1631
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
M2 Max +27%
15107
11919
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
M2 Max +25%
4158
3320
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
M2 Max +12%
26226
23467
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
M2 Max +29%
1996
1542
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
M2 Max +77%
14979
8478
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Apple
|AMD
|Released
|January 17, 2023
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|ARMv8
|x86-64
|Codename
|Apple M2
|Zen 3 (Cezanne)
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M2 Max GPU (38-core)
|Radeon RX Vega 8
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|8
|P-Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency (P)
|3.5 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|-
|4.8 GHz
|E-Cores
|4
|-
|E-Threads
|4
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|2.4 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|12
|8
|Total Threads
|12
|16
|Bus Frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|33x
|L1 Cache
|192K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|32MB (shared)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Transistors
|67 billions
|10.7 billions
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|7 nm
|Socket
|Apple M-Socket
|FP6
|TDP
|30 W
|35-54 W (configurable)
|Peak temperature
|-
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Apple M2 Max GPU (38-core)
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|GPU Base Clock
|450 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1398 MHz
|2100 MHz
|Shading Units
|4864
|512
|TMUs
|304
|32
|ROPs
|152
|8
|TGP
|70 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|7680x4320 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory Support
|Memory types
|LPDDR5-6400
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|96 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|8
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|409.6 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX official page
|PCI Express Version
|-
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|12
