Apple M2 Max vs AMD Ryzen 9 7845HX
We compared two 12-core laptop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 Max against the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7845HX. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
85
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
68
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
99
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
82
Key Differences
Advantages of Apple M2 Max
- Supports up to 96 GB LPDDR5-6400 RAM
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7845HX
- Unlocked multiplier
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1673
Ryzen 9 7845HX +12%
1874
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
15318
Ryzen 9 7845HX +75%
26733
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
4196
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
26624
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
2014
Ryzen 9 7845HX +2%
2057
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
15122
Ryzen 9 7845HX +12%
16897
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Apple
|AMD
|Released
|January 17, 2023
|January 4, 2023
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|ARMv8
|x86-64
|Codename
|Apple M2
|Zen 4 (Dragon Range)
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M2 Max GPU (38-core)
|Radeon 610M
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|12
|P-Threads
|8
|24
|Base Frequency (P)
|3.5 GHz
|3.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|-
|5.2 GHz
|E-Cores
|4
|-
|E-Threads
|4
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|2.4 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|12
|12
|Total Threads
|12
|24
|Bus Frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|30x
|L1 Cache
|192K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|32MB (shared)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Package
|Transistors
|67 billions
|13.1 billions
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|5 nm
|Socket
|Apple M-Socket
|FL1
|TDP
|30 W
|45-75 W (configurable)
|Peak temperature
|-
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Apple M2 Max GPU (38-core)
|Radeon 610M
|GPU Base Clock
|450 MHz
|1500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1398 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Shading Units
|4864
|128
|TMUs
|304
|8
|ROPs
|152
|4
|Execution Units
|-
|2
|TGP
|70 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|7680x4320 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory Support
|Memory types
|LPDDR5-6400
|DDR5-5200
|Memory Size
|96 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|8
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|409.6 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen 9 7845HX official page
|PCI Express Version
|-
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|28
