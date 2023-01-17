Home > CPU Comparisons > M2 Max or Ryzen 9 7845HX: what's better?

Apple M2 Max vs AMD Ryzen 9 7845HX

Apple M2 Max
VS
AMD Ryzen 9 7845HX
Apple M2 Max
AMD Ryzen 9 7845HX

We compared two 12-core laptop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 Max against the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7845HX. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7845HX and Max
Advantages of Apple M2 Max
  • Supports up to 96 GB LPDDR5-6400 RAM
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7845HX
  • Unlocked multiplier

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
M2 Max
1673
Ryzen 9 7845HX +12%
1874
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
M2 Max
15318
Ryzen 9 7845HX +75%
26733
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
M2 Max
2014
Ryzen 9 7845HX +2%
2057
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
M2 Max
15122
Ryzen 9 7845HX +12%
16897
Specifications

Full technical specification of Apple M2 Max and AMD Ryzen 9 7845HX

General

Vendor Apple AMD
Released January 17, 2023 January 4, 2023
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set ARMv8 x86-64
Codename Apple M2 Zen 4 (Dragon Range)
Integrated GPU Apple M2 Max GPU (38-core) Radeon 610M

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 12
P-Threads 8 24
Base Frequency (P) 3.5 GHz 3.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) - 5.2 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 4 -
E-Threads 4 -
Base Frequency (E) 2.4 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 12 12
Total Threads 12 24
Bus Frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 30x
L1 Cache 192K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 32MB (shared) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache - 64MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Package

Transistors 67 billions 13.1 billions
Fabrication process 5 nm 5 nm
Socket Apple M-Socket FL1
TDP 30 W 45-75 W (configurable)
Peak temperature - 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Apple M2 Max GPU (38-core) Radeon 610M
GPU Base Clock 450 MHz 1500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1398 MHz 2200 MHz
Shading Units 4864 128
TMUs 304 8
ROPs 152 4
Execution Units - 2
TGP 70 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 7680x4320 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
M2 Max
13.6 TFLOPS
Ryzen 9 7845HX
0.49 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types LPDDR5-6400 DDR5-5200
Memory Size 96 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 8 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 409.6 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site - AMD Ryzen 9 7845HX official page
PCI Express Version - 5.0
PCI Express Lanes - 28

