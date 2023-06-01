Apple M2 Max vs AMD Ryzen 9 7900X
We compared two 12-core CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 Max (laptop) against the 4.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7900X (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
84
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
69
100
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
98
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
82
Key Differences
Advantages of Apple M2 Max
- Around 336.2 GB/s (458%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer - released 8-months later
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7900X
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-5200 RAM
- 14% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2273 vs 1997 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1667
Ryzen 9 7900X +22%
2026
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
15056
Ryzen 9 7900X +91%
28716
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
4290
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
51650
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1993
Ryzen 9 7900X +13%
2258
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
14873
Ryzen 9 7900X +39%
20651
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Apple
|AMD
|Released
|June 1, 2023
|September 29, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|ARMv8
|x86-64
|Codename
|Apple M2
|Zen 4 (Raphael)
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M2 Max GPU (38-core)
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|12
|P-Threads
|8
|24
|Base Frequency (P)
|3.5 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|-
|5.6 GHz
|E-Cores
|4
|-
|E-Threads
|4
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|2.4 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|12
|12
|Total Threads
|12
|24
|Bus Frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|47x
|L1 Cache
|192K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|32MB (shared)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Package
|Transistors
|67 billions
|13.1 billions
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|5 nm
|Socket
|Apple M-Socket
|AM5
|TDP
|30 W
|170 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|-
|230 W
|Peak temperature
|-
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Apple M2 Max GPU (38-core)
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
|GPU Base Clock
|450 MHz
|1500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1344 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Shading Units
|4864
|128
|TMUs
|304
|8
|ROPs
|152
|4
|Execution Units
|-
|2
|TGP
|70 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|7680x4320 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory Support
|Memory types
|LPDDR5-6400
|DDR5-5200
|Memory Size
|96 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|8
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|409.6 GB/s
|73.4 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen 9 7900X official page
|PCI Express Version
|-
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|28
