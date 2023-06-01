Apple M2 Max vs AMD Ryzen 9 7900X VS Apple M2 Max AMD Ryzen 9 7900X We compared two 12-core CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 Max (laptop) against the 4.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7900X (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 7900X and Max Advantages of Apple M2 Max Around 336.2 GB/s (458%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Around 336.2 GB/s (458%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth Newer - released 8-months later Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7900X Unlocked multiplier

Unlocked multiplier Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-5200 RAM

Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-5200 RAM 14% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2273 vs 1997 points

Specifications Full technical specification of Apple M2 Max and AMD Ryzen 9 7900X

General Vendor Apple AMD Released June 1, 2023 September 29, 2022 Type Laptop Desktop instruction set ARMv8 x86-64 Codename Apple M2 Zen 4 (Raphael) Integrated GPU Apple M2 Max GPU (38-core) Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)

CPU Performance Cores P-Cores 8 12 P-Threads 8 24 Base Frequency (P) 3.5 GHz 4.7 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency (P) - 5.6 GHz Efficient Cores E-Cores 4 - E-Threads 4 - Base Frequency (E) 2.4 GHz - Total Total Cores 12 12 Total Threads 12 24 Bus Frequency - 100 MHz Multiplier - 47x L1 Cache 192K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 32MB (shared) 1MB (per core) L3 Cache - 64MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Package Transistors 67 billions 13.1 billions Fabrication process 5 nm 5 nm Socket Apple M-Socket AM5 TDP 30 W 170 W Max. Boost TDP - 230 W Peak temperature - 95°C

iGPU Integrated Graphics Apple M2 Max GPU (38-core) Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000) GPU Base Clock 450 MHz 1500 MHz GPU Boost Clock 1344 MHz 2200 MHz Shading Units 4864 128 TMUs 304 8 ROPs 152 4 Execution Units - 2 TGP 70 W 15 W Max. Resolution 7680x4320 - 60 Hz - iGPU FLOPS M2 Max 13.6 TFLOPS Ryzen 9 7900X 0.54 TFLOPS

Memory Support Memory types LPDDR5-6400 DDR5-5200 Memory Size 96 GB 128 GB Max. Memory Channels 8 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 409.6 GB/s 73.4 GB/s ECC Support No Yes

Misc Official site - AMD Ryzen 9 7900X official page PCI Express Version - 5.0 PCI Express Lanes - 28