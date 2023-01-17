Apple M2 Max vs AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D
We compared two 12-core CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 Max (laptop) against the 4.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
85
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
68
100
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
99
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
82
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-5200 RAM
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1673
Ryzen 9 7900X3D +23%
2053
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
15318
Ryzen 9 7900X3D +83%
28071
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
4196
4178
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
26624
Ryzen 9 7900X3D +95%
51820
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
2014
Ryzen 9 7900X3D +9%
2196
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
15122
Ryzen 9 7900X3D +30%
19583
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Apple
|AMD
|Released
|January 17, 2023
|January 4, 2023
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|ARMv8
|x86-64
|Codename
|Apple M2
|Zen 4 (Raphael)
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M2 Max GPU (38-core)
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|12
|P-Threads
|8
|24
|Base Frequency (P)
|3.5 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|-
|5.6 GHz
|E-Cores
|4
|-
|E-Threads
|4
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|2.4 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|12
|12
|Total Threads
|12
|24
|Bus Frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|44x
|L1 Cache
|192K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|32MB (shared)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|128MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|-
Package
|Transistors
|67 billions
|13.1 billions
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|5 nm
|Socket
|Apple M-Socket
|AM5
|TDP
|30 W
|120 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|-
|162 W
|Peak temperature
|-
|89°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Apple M2 Max GPU (38-core)
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
|GPU Base Clock
|450 MHz
|1500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1398 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Shading Units
|4864
|128
|TMUs
|304
|8
|ROPs
|152
|4
|Execution Units
|-
|2
|TGP
|70 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|7680x4320 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory Support
|Memory types
|LPDDR5-6400
|DDR5-5200
|Memory Size
|96 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|8
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|409.6 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D official page
|PCI Express Version
|-
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|28
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
2 (100%)
Total votes: 2