Apple M2 Pro vs AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 Pro with 12-cores against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5500U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
84
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
67
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
99
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
81
Key Differences
Advantages of Apple M2 Pro
- Newer - released 2-years later
- Has 6 more physical cores
- Supports quad-channel memory
- 81% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2003 vs 1108 points
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
M2 Pro +42%
1662
1167
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
M2 Pro +110%
14813
7055
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
M2 Pro +68%
4106
2448
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
M2 Pro +101%
26347
13085
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
M2 Pro +79%
1983
1108
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
M2 Pro +205%
14922
4895
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Apple
|AMD
|Released
|January 17, 2023
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|ARMv8
|x86-64
|Codename
|Apple M2
|Zen 2 (Lucienne)
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core)
|Radeon RX Vega 7
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|6
|P-Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency (P)
|3.5 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|-
|4 GHz
|E-Cores
|4
|-
|E-Threads
|4
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|2.4 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|12
|6
|Total Threads
|12
|12
|Bus Frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|21x
|L1 Cache
|192K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|32MB (shared)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Transistors
|40 billions
|-
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|7 nm
|Socket
|Apple M-Socket
|FP6
|TDP
|30 W
|10-25 W (configurable)
|Peak temperature
|-
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core)
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|GPU Base Clock
|450 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1398 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Shading Units
|2432
|448
|TMUs
|152
|28
|ROPs
|76
|7
|TGP
|35 W
|10-45 W
|Max. Resolution
|7680x4320 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory Support
|Memory types
|LPDDR5-6400
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|204.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen 5 5500U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|12
