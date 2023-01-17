Home > CPU Comparisons > M2 Pro or Ryzen 5 5500U: what's better?

Apple M2 Pro vs AMD Ryzen 5 5500U

Apple M2 Pro
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
Apple M2 Pro
AMD Ryzen 5 5500U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 Pro with 12-cores against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5500U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5500U and Pro
Advantages of Apple M2 Pro
  • Newer - released 2-years later
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • 81% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2003 vs 1108 points
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
M2 Pro +42%
1662
Ryzen 5 5500U
1167
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
M2 Pro +110%
14813
Ryzen 5 5500U
7055
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
M2 Pro +68%
4106
Ryzen 5 5500U
2448
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
M2 Pro +101%
26347
Ryzen 5 5500U
13085
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
M2 Pro +79%
1983
Ryzen 5 5500U
1108
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
M2 Pro +205%
14922
Ryzen 5 5500U
4895
Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Apple M2 Pro and AMD Ryzen 5 5500U

General

Vendor Apple AMD
Released January 17, 2023 January 12, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set ARMv8 x86-64
Codename Apple M2 Zen 2 (Lucienne)
Integrated GPU Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core) Radeon RX Vega 7

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 6
P-Threads 8 12
Base Frequency (P) 3.5 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) - 4 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 4 -
E-Threads 4 -
Base Frequency (E) 2.4 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 12 6
Total Threads 12 12
Bus Frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 21x
L1 Cache 192K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 32MB (shared) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache - 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Transistors 40 billions -
Fabrication process 5 nm 7 nm
Socket Apple M-Socket FP6
TDP 30 W 10-25 W (configurable)
Peak temperature - 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core) Radeon RX Vega 7
GPU Base Clock 450 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1398 MHz 1800 MHz
Shading Units 2432 448
TMUs 152 28
ROPs 76 7
TGP 35 W 10-45 W
Max. Resolution 7680x4320 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
M2 Pro
6.8 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 5500U
1.108 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types LPDDR5-6400 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 32 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 204.8 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site - AMD Ryzen 5 5500U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes - 12

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. M2 Pro or M2 Max
2. M2 Pro or Core i9 13900K
3. M2 Pro or Apple M2
4. M2 Pro or M1 Pro
5. Ryzen 5 5500U or Core i5 1235U
6. Ryzen 5 5500U or Ryzen 5 5625U
7. Ryzen 5 5500U or Ryzen 5 5600H
8. Ryzen 5 5500U or Ryzen 5 7520U
9. Ryzen 5 5500U or Core i5 1135G7
10. Ryzen 5 5500U or Ryzen 7 5700U
Compare other CPUs (480+)

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5500U or Apple M2 Pro?
Promotion
EnglishРусский