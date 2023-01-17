Apple M2 Pro vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 Pro with 12-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
85
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
68
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
99
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
82
Key Differences
Advantages of Apple M2 Pro
- Newer - released 2-years later
- Has 6 more physical cores
- Supports quad-channel memory
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
- 42% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2003 vs 1415 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
M2 Pro +22%
1676
1376
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
M2 Pro +50%
15056
10005
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
M2 Pro +39%
4161
2993
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
M2 Pro +53%
26491
17285
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
M2 Pro +41%
2013
1425
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
M2 Pro +129%
15059
6567
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Apple
|AMD
|Released
|January 17, 2023
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|ARMv8
|x86-64
|Codename
|Apple M2
|Zen 3 (Cezanne)
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core)
|Radeon RX Vega 7
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|6
|P-Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency (P)
|3.5 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|-
|4.2 GHz
|E-Cores
|4
|-
|E-Threads
|4
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|2.4 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|12
|6
|Total Threads
|12
|12
|Bus Frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|33x
|L1 Cache
|192K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|32MB (shared)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Transistors
|40 billions
|-
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|7 nm
|Socket
|Apple M-Socket
|FP6
|TDP
|30 W
|35-54 W (configurable)
|Peak temperature
|-
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core)
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|GPU Base Clock
|450 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1398 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Shading Units
|2432
|448
|TMUs
|152
|28
|ROPs
|76
|7
|TGP
|35 W
|10-45 W
|Max. Resolution
|7680x4320 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory Support
|Memory types
|LPDDR5-6400
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|204.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|16
