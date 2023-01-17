Apple M2 Pro vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
We compared two CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 Pro (laptop) with 12-cores against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600X (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
84
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
67
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
99
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
81
Key Differences
Advantages of Apple M2 Pro
- Newer - released 2-years and 4-months later
- Around 157.12 GB/s (330%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Has 6 more physical cores
- Supports quad-channel memory
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
- 21% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2003 vs 1654 points
- Includes an integrated GPU Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Unlocked multiplier
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
M2 Pro +8%
1662
1538
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
M2 Pro +25%
14813
11825
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
M2 Pro +23%
4106
3351
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
M2 Pro +21%
26347
21814
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
M2 Pro +20%
1983
1648
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
M2 Pro +69%
14922
8838
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Apple
|AMD
|Released
|January 17, 2023
|October 8, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|ARMv8
|x86-64
|Codename
|Apple M2
|Zen 3 (Vermeer)
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core)
|No
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|6
|P-Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency (P)
|3.5 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|-
|4.6 GHz
|E-Cores
|4
|-
|E-Threads
|4
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|2.4 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|12
|6
|Total Threads
|12
|12
|Bus Frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|37x
|L1 Cache
|192K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|32MB (shared)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Package
|Transistors
|40 billions
|-
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|7 nm
|Socket
|Apple M-Socket
|AM4
|TDP
|30 W
|65 W
|Peak temperature
|-
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core)
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|450 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1398 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|2432
|-
|TMUs
|152
|-
|ROPs
|76
|-
|TGP
|35 W
|-
|Max. Resolution
|7680x4320 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory Support
|Memory types
|LPDDR5-6400
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|204.8 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600X official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|20
