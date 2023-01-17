Home > CPU Comparisons > M2 Pro or Ryzen 5 5600X: what's better?

Apple M2 Pro vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600X

We compared two CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 Pro (laptop) with 12-cores against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600X (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5600X and Pro
Advantages of Apple M2 Pro
  • Newer - released 2-years and 4-months later
  • Around 157.12 GB/s (330%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
  • 21% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2003 vs 1654 points
  • Includes an integrated GPU Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Unlocked multiplier

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
M2 Pro +8%
1662
Ryzen 5 5600X
1538
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
M2 Pro +25%
14813
Ryzen 5 5600X
11825
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
M2 Pro +23%
4106
Ryzen 5 5600X
3351
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
M2 Pro +21%
26347
Ryzen 5 5600X
21814
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
M2 Pro +20%
1983
Ryzen 5 5600X
1648
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
M2 Pro +69%
14922
Ryzen 5 5600X
8838
Specifications

Full technical specification of Apple M2 Pro and AMD Ryzen 5 5600X

General

Vendor Apple AMD
Released January 17, 2023 October 8, 2020
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set ARMv8 x86-64
Codename Apple M2 Zen 3 (Vermeer)
Integrated GPU Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core) No

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 6
P-Threads 8 12
Base Frequency (P) 3.5 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) - 4.6 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 4 -
E-Threads 4 -
Base Frequency (E) 2.4 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 12 6
Total Threads 12 12
Bus Frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 37x
L1 Cache 192K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 32MB (shared) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache - 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Package

Transistors 40 billions -
Fabrication process 5 nm 7 nm
Socket Apple M-Socket AM4
TDP 30 W 65 W
Peak temperature - 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core) -
GPU Base Clock 450 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1398 MHz -
Shading Units 2432 -
TMUs 152 -
ROPs 76 -
TGP 35 W -
Max. Resolution 7680x4320 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
M2 Pro
6.8 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 5600X
n/a

Memory Support

Memory types LPDDR5-6400 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 32 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 204.8 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site - AMD Ryzen 5 5600X official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes - 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5600X or Apple M2 Pro?
