Apple M2 Pro vs AMD Ryzen 5 6600H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 Pro with 12-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 6600H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
83
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
68
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
98
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
81
Key Differences
Advantages of Apple M2 Pro
- Around 128 GB/s (167%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Has 6 more physical cores
- Supports quad-channel memory
- 37% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1983 vs 1446 points
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 6 nanometers
- Newer - released 1-year and 5-months later
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 6600H
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
M2 Pro +14%
1661
1452
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
M2 Pro +46%
14898
10212
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3207
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
18723
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
M2 Pro +38%
1975
1436
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
M2 Pro +82%
14531
7980
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Apple
|AMD
|Released
|June 1, 2023
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|ARMv8
|x86-64
|Codename
|Apple M2
|Zen 3+ (Rembrandt)
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core)
|Radeon 660M
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|6
|P-Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency (P)
|3.5 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|-
|4.5 GHz
|E-Cores
|4
|-
|E-Threads
|4
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|2.4 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|12
|6
|Total Threads
|12
|12
|Bus Frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|33x
|L1 Cache
|192K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|32MB (shared)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Transistors
|40 billions
|-
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|6 nm
|Socket
|Apple M-Socket
|FP7
|TDP
|30 W
|45 W
|Peak temperature
|-
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core)
|AMD Radeon 660M
|GPU Base Clock
|450 MHz
|1500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1344 MHz
|1900 MHz
|Shading Units
|2432
|384
|TMUs
|152
|24
|ROPs
|76
|16
|Execution Units
|-
|6
|TGP
|35 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|7680x4320 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory Support
|Memory types
|LPDDR5-6400
|DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|204.8 GB/s
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen 5 6600H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|20
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1