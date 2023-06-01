Home > CPU Comparisons > M2 Pro or Ryzen 5 7600X: what's better?

We compared two CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 Pro (laptop) with 12-cores against the 4.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 7600X (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7600X and Pro
Advantages of Apple M2 Pro
  • Around 134.8 GB/s (193%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Newer - released 8-months later
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 7600X
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-5200 RAM
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
M2 Pro
1661
Ryzen 5 7600X +16%
1932
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
M2 Pro
14898
Ryzen 5 7600X +1%
15099
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
M2 Pro
n/a
Ryzen 5 7600X
28673
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
M2 Pro
1975
Ryzen 5 7600X +8%
2125
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
M2 Pro +27%
14531
Ryzen 5 7600X
11425
Specifications

Full technical specification of Apple M2 Pro and AMD Ryzen 5 7600X

General

Vendor Apple AMD
Released June 1, 2023 September 29, 2022
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set ARMv8 x86-64
Codename Apple M2 Zen 4 (Raphael)
Integrated GPU Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core) Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 6
P-Threads 8 12
Base Frequency (P) 3.5 GHz 4.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) - 5.3 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 4 -
E-Threads 4 -
Base Frequency (E) 2.4 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 12 6
Total Threads 12 12
Bus Frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 47x
L1 Cache 192K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 32MB (shared) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache - 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Package

Transistors 40 billions 6.57 billions
Fabrication process 5 nm 5 nm
Socket Apple M-Socket AM5
TDP 30 W 105 W
Peak temperature - 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core) Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
GPU Base Clock 450 MHz 1500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1344 MHz 2200 MHz
Shading Units 2432 128
TMUs 152 8
ROPs 76 4
Execution Units - 2
TGP 35 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 7680x4320 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
M2 Pro
6.8 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 7600X
0.54 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types LPDDR5-6400 DDR5-5200
Memory Size 32 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 204.8 GB/s 70 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site - AMD Ryzen 5 7600X official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes - 28

