Apple M2 Pro vs AMD Ryzen 5 7600X
We compared two CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 Pro (laptop) with 12-cores against the 4.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 7600X (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
83
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
68
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
98
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
81
Key Differences
Advantages of Apple M2 Pro
- Around 134.8 GB/s (193%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Has 6 more physical cores
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Newer - released 8-months later
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 7600X
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-5200 RAM
- Unlocked multiplier
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1661
Ryzen 5 7600X +16%
1932
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
14898
Ryzen 5 7600X +1%
15099
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
4188
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
28673
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1975
Ryzen 5 7600X +8%
2125
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
M2 Pro +27%
14531
11425
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Apple
|AMD
|Released
|June 1, 2023
|September 29, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|ARMv8
|x86-64
|Codename
|Apple M2
|Zen 4 (Raphael)
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core)
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|6
|P-Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency (P)
|3.5 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|-
|5.3 GHz
|E-Cores
|4
|-
|E-Threads
|4
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|2.4 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|12
|6
|Total Threads
|12
|12
|Bus Frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|47x
|L1 Cache
|192K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|32MB (shared)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Package
|Transistors
|40 billions
|6.57 billions
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|5 nm
|Socket
|Apple M-Socket
|AM5
|TDP
|30 W
|105 W
|Peak temperature
|-
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core)
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
|GPU Base Clock
|450 MHz
|1500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1344 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Shading Units
|2432
|128
|TMUs
|152
|8
|ROPs
|76
|4
|Execution Units
|-
|2
|TGP
|35 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|7680x4320 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory Support
|Memory types
|LPDDR5-6400
|DDR5-5200
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|204.8 GB/s
|70 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen 5 7600X official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|28
