Home > CPU Comparisons > M2 Pro or Ryzen 5 7640HS: what's better?

Apple M2 Pro vs AMD Ryzen 5 7640HS

Apple M2 Pro
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 7640HS
Apple M2 Pro
AMD Ryzen 5 7640HS

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 Pro with 12-cores against the 4.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 7640HS with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 5 7640HS are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7640HS and Pro
Advantages of Apple M2 Pro
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Newer - released 5-months later
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 7640HS
  • Supports up to 256 GB DDR5-5600 RAM
  • More modern manufacturing process – 4 versus 5 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
M2 Pro +2%
1661
Ryzen 5 7640HS
1633
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
M2 Pro +31%
14898
Ryzen 5 7640HS
11340
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
M2 Pro +8%
1975
Ryzen 5 7640HS
1824
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
M2 Pro +23%
14531
Ryzen 5 7640HS
11781
Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Apple M2 Pro and AMD Ryzen 5 7640HS

General

Vendor Apple AMD
Released June 1, 2023 January 4, 2023
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set ARMv8 x86-64
Codename Apple M2 Zen 4 (Phoenix)
Integrated GPU Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core) Radeon 760M

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 6
P-Threads 8 12
Base Frequency (P) 3.5 GHz 4.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) - 5 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 4 -
E-Threads 4 -
Base Frequency (E) 2.4 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 12 6
Total Threads 12 12
Bus Frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 43x
L1 Cache 192K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 32MB (shared) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache - 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Transistors 40 billions 25 billions
Fabrication process 5 nm 4 nm
Socket Apple M-Socket FP8
TDP 30 W 35-54 W (configurable)
Peak temperature - 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core) Radeon 760M
GPU Base Clock 450 MHz 1500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1344 MHz 2800 MHz
Shading Units 2432 384
TMUs 152 24
ROPs 76 16
Execution Units - 6
TGP 35 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 7680x4320 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
M2 Pro
6.8 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 7640HS
4.06 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types LPDDR5-6400 DDR5-5600, LPDDR5x-7500
Memory Size 32 GB 256 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 204.8 GB/s -
ECC Support No -

Misc

Official site - AMD Ryzen 5 7640HS official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes - 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Apple M1 Pro vs M2 Pro
2. Apple M2 vs M2 Pro
3. Intel Core i9 13900K vs Apple M2 Pro
4. AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX vs Apple M2 Pro
5. Apple M1 Ultra vs M2 Pro
6. Intel Core i7 13700H vs AMD Ryzen 5 7640HS
7. AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS vs Ryzen 5 7640HS
Compare other CPUs (480+)

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 7640HS or Apple M2 Pro?
EnglishРусский