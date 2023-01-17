Home > CPU Comparisons > M2 Pro or Ryzen 7 5800H: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 Pro with 12-cores against the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800H with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5800H and Pro
Advantages of Apple M2 Pro
  • Newer - released 2-years later
  • Around 136.53 GB/s (200%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
  • 38% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2003 vs 1454 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
M2 Pro +17%
1676
Ryzen 7 5800H
1431
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
M2 Pro +22%
15056
Ryzen 7 5800H
12331
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
M2 Pro +35%
4161
Ryzen 7 5800H
3071
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
M2 Pro +23%
26491
Ryzen 7 5800H
21485
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
M2 Pro +37%
2013
Ryzen 7 5800H
1465
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
M2 Pro +102%
15059
Ryzen 7 5800H
7440
Specifications

Full technical specification of Apple M2 Pro and AMD Ryzen 7 5800H

General

Vendor Apple AMD
Released January 17, 2023 January 12, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set ARMv8 x86-64
Codename Apple M2 Zen 3 (Cezanne)
Integrated GPU Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core) Radeon RX Vega 8

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 8
P-Threads 8 16
Base Frequency (P) 3.5 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) - 4.4 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 4 -
E-Threads 4 -
Base Frequency (E) 2.4 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 12 8
Total Threads 12 16
Bus Frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 32x
L1 Cache 192K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 32MB (shared) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache - 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Transistors 40 billions -
Fabrication process 5 nm 7 nm
Socket Apple M-Socket FP6
TDP 30 W 35-54 W (configurable)
Peak temperature - 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core) Radeon RX Vega 8
GPU Base Clock 450 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1398 MHz 2000 MHz
Shading Units 2432 512
TMUs 152 32
ROPs 76 8
TGP 35 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 7680x4320 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
M2 Pro
6.8 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 5800H
n/a

Memory Support

Memory types LPDDR5-6400 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 32 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 204.8 GB/s 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site - AMD Ryzen 7 5800H official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes - 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 5800H or Apple M2 Pro?
