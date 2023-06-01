Apple M2 Pro vs AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D
We compared two CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 Pro (laptop) with 12-cores against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D (desktop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
83
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
68
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
98
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
81
Key Differences
Advantages of Apple M2 Pro
- Around 157.12 GB/s (330%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Has 4 more physical cores
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
- 21% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1983 vs 1633 points
- Includes an integrated GPU Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core)
- Newer - released 1-year and 3-months later
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
M2 Pro +15%
1661
1445
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
M2 Pro +1%
14898
14753
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3169
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
27755
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
M2 Pro +21%
1975
1627
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
M2 Pro +25%
14531
11583
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Apple
|AMD
|Released
|June 1, 2023
|March 15, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|ARMv8
|x86-64
|Codename
|Apple M2
|Zen 3 (Vermeer)
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core)
|No
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|8
|P-Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency (P)
|3.5 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|-
|4.5 GHz
|E-Cores
|4
|-
|E-Threads
|4
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|2.4 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|12
|8
|Total Threads
|12
|16
|Bus Frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|34x
|L1 Cache
|192K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|32MB (shared)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|96MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Transistors
|40 billions
|-
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|7 nm
|Socket
|Apple M-Socket
|AM4
|TDP
|30 W
|105 W
|Peak temperature
|-
|90°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core)
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|450 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1344 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|2432
|-
|TMUs
|152
|-
|ROPs
|76
|-
|TGP
|35 W
|-
|Max. Resolution
|7680x4320 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory Support
|Memory types
|LPDDR5-6400
|DDR4-3200, DDR4-2933, DDR4-2667
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|204.8 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|20
