We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 Pro with 12-cores against the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 6800HS and Pro
Advantages of Apple M2 Pro
  • Around 128 GB/s (167%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • 32% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1983 vs 1504 points
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 6 nanometers
  • Newer - released 1-year and 5-months later
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-4800 RAM

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
M2 Pro +11%
1661
Ryzen 7 6800HS
1499
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
M2 Pro +18%
14898
Ryzen 7 6800HS
12635
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
M2 Pro +32%
1975
Ryzen 7 6800HS
1491
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
M2 Pro +65%
14531
Ryzen 7 6800HS
8824
Specifications

Full technical specification of Apple M2 Pro and AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS

General

Vendor Apple AMD
Released June 1, 2023 January 4, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set ARMv8 x86-64
Codename Apple M2 Zen 3+ (Rembrandt)
Integrated GPU Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core) Radeon 680M

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 8
P-Threads 8 16
Base Frequency (P) 3.5 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) - 4.7 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 4 -
E-Threads 4 -
Base Frequency (E) 2.4 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 12 8
Total Threads 12 16
Bus Frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 32x
L1 Cache 192K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 32MB (shared) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache - 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Transistors 40 billions -
Fabrication process 5 nm 6 nm
Socket Apple M-Socket FP7
TDP 30 W 35 W
Peak temperature - 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core) AMD Radeon 680M
GPU Base Clock 450 MHz 2000 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1344 MHz 2200 MHz
Shading Units 2432 768
TMUs 152 48
ROPs 76 32
Execution Units - 12
TGP 35 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 7680x4320 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
M2 Pro
6.8 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 6800HS
3.686 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types LPDDR5-6400 DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 32 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 204.8 GB/s 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site - AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes - 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS or Apple M2 Pro?
