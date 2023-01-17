Apple M2 Pro vs AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 Pro with 12-cores against the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
84
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
58
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
97
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
78
Key Differences
Advantages of Apple M2 Pro
- Around 128 GB/s (167%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Has 4 more physical cores
- 27% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2003 vs 1574 points
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 6 nanometers
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
Promotion
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
M2 Pro +7%
1659
1557
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
M2 Pro +7%
14826
13898
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
M2 Pro +17%
4114
3528
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
M2 Pro +4%
26418
25465
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
M2 Pro +27%
1992
1564
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
M2 Pro +52%
14866
9793
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Apple
|AMD
|Released
|January 17, 2023
|January 4, 2023
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|ARMv8
|x86-64
|Codename
|Apple M2
|Zen 3+ (Rembrandt)
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core)
|Radeon 680M
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|8
|P-Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency (P)
|3.5 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|-
|4.75 GHz
|E-Cores
|4
|-
|E-Threads
|4
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|2.4 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|12
|8
|Total Threads
|12
|16
|Bus Frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|32x
|L1 Cache
|192K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|32MB (shared)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Transistors
|40 billions
|-
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|6 nm
|TDP (PL1)
|30 W
|35-54 W (configurable)
|Socket
|Apple M-Socket
|FP7
|Peak temperature
|-
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core)
|Radeon 680M
|GPU Base Clock
|450 MHz
|2000 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1398 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Shading Units
|2432
|768
|TMUs
|152
|48
|ROPs
|76
|32
|Execution Units
|-
|12
|TGP
|35 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|7680x4320 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory Support
|Memory types
|- LPDDR5-6400
| - DDR5-4800
- LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|204.8 GB/s
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|-
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|20
Cast your vote
2 (28.6%)
5 (71.4%)
Total votes: 7