Apple M2 Pro vs AMD Ryzen 7 7745HX
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 Pro with 12-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7745HX with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 7 7745HX are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
83
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
68
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
98
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
81
Key Differences
Advantages of Apple M2 Pro
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Newer - released 5-months later
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7745HX
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-5200 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1661
Ryzen 7 7745HX +8%
1790
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
14898
Ryzen 7 7745HX +19%
17779
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
M2 Pro +9%
1975
1804
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
M2 Pro +20%
14531
12084
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Apple
|AMD
|Released
|June 1, 2023
|January 4, 2023
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|ARMv8
|x86-64
|Codename
|Apple M2
|Zen 4 (Dragon Range)
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core)
|Radeon 610M
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|8
|P-Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency (P)
|3.5 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|-
|5.1 GHz
|E-Cores
|4
|-
|E-Threads
|4
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|2.4 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|12
|8
|Total Threads
|12
|16
|Bus Frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|36x
|L1 Cache
|192K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|32MB (shared)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Package
|Transistors
|40 billions
|-
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|5 nm
|Socket
|Apple M-Socket
|FL1
|TDP
|30 W
|45-75 W (configurable)
|Peak temperature
|-
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core)
|Radeon 610M
|GPU Base Clock
|450 MHz
|1500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1344 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Shading Units
|2432
|128
|TMUs
|152
|8
|ROPs
|76
|4
|Execution Units
|-
|2
|TGP
|35 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|7680x4320 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory Support
|Memory types
|LPDDR5-6400
|DDR5-5200
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|204.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen 7 7745HX official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|28
