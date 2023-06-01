Home > CPU Comparisons > M2 Pro or Ryzen 7 7800X: what's better?

Apple M2 Pro vs AMD Ryzen 7 7800X

We compared two CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Apple M2 Pro (laptop) with 12-cores against the 4.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7800X (desktop) with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the Apple M2 Pro are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7800X and Pro
Advantages of Apple M2 Pro
  • Consumes up to 71% less energy than the Ryzen 7 7800X – 30 vs 105 Watt
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7800X
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-5200 RAM
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • 54% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.4 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
M2 Pro
1616
Ryzen 7 7800X +23%
1986
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
M2 Pro
14232
Ryzen 7 7800X +59%
22691
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
M2 Pro
1968
Ryzen 7 7800X +7%
2102
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
M2 Pro
14060
Ryzen 7 7800X +16%
16304
Specifications

Full technical specification of Apple M2 Pro and AMD Ryzen 7 7800X

General

Vendor Apple AMD
Released June 1, 2023 January 10, 2023
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set ARMv8 x86-64
Codename - Raphael
Socket Apple M-Socket AM5
Integrated GPU Apple M2 Pro GPU Radeon Graphics

Performance

Cores 12 10
Threads 12 20
Base Frequency 2.4 GHz 4.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.5 GHz 5.4 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 45x
L1 Cache 192K (per core) -
L2 Cache 32MB (shared) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache - 40MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Fabrication process 5 nm 5 nm
TDP 30 W 105 W
Max. temperature - 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Apple M2 Pro GPU AMD Radeon Graphics
GPU Boost Clock 1398 MHz 2200 MHz

Memory support

Memory types LPDDR5-6400 DDR5-5200
Memory Size 32 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 204.8 GB/s -
ECC Support No -

Misc

PCI Express Version 4.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes - 28

