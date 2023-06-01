Home > CPU Comparisons > M2 Pro or Ryzen 9 5900HX: what's better?

Apple M2 Pro vs AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX

Apple M2 Pro
VS
AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
Apple M2 Pro
AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 Pro with 12-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5900HX and Pro
Advantages of Apple M2 Pro
  • Around 136.53 GB/s (200%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 30% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1983 vs 1524 points
  • Newer - released 2-years and 5-months later
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
M2 Pro +13%
1661
Ryzen 9 5900HX
1474
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
M2 Pro +17%
14898
Ryzen 9 5900HX
12780
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
M2 Pro +30%
1975
Ryzen 9 5900HX
1515
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
M2 Pro +75%
14531
Ryzen 9 5900HX
8290
Specifications

Full technical specification of Apple M2 Pro and AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX

General

Vendor Apple AMD
Released June 1, 2023 January 12, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set ARMv8 x86-64
Codename Apple M2 Zen 3 (Cezanne)
Integrated GPU Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core) Radeon RX Vega 8

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 8
P-Threads 8 16
Base Frequency (P) 3.5 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) - 4.6 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 4 -
E-Threads 4 -
Base Frequency (E) 2.4 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 12 8
Total Threads 12 16
Bus Frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 33x
L1 Cache 192K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 32MB (shared) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache - 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Package

Transistors 40 billions -
Fabrication process 5 nm 7 nm
Socket Apple M-Socket FP6
TDP 30 W 35-54 W (configurable)
Peak temperature - 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core) Radeon RX Vega 8
GPU Base Clock 450 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1344 MHz 2100 MHz
Shading Units 2432 512
TMUs 152 32
ROPs 76 8
TGP 35 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 7680x4320 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
M2 Pro
6.8 TFLOPS
Ryzen 9 5900HX
n/a

Memory Support

Memory types LPDDR5-6400 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 32 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 204.8 GB/s 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site - AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes - 16

