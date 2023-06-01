Home > CPU Comparisons > M2 Pro or Ryzen 9 6900HX: what's better?

Apple M2 Pro vs AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX

Apple M2 Pro
VS
AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX
Apple M2 Pro
AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Apple M2 Pro with 12-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the Apple M2 Pro are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 6900HX and Pro
Advantages of Apple M2 Pro
  • Around 128 GB/s (167%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Consumes up to 33% less energy than the Ryzen 9 6900HX – 30 vs 45 Watt
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 6 nanometers
  • 24% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1963 vs 1589 points
  • Newer - released 1-year and 5-months later
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • 40% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
M2 Pro +3%
1616
Ryzen 9 6900HX
1568
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
M2 Pro
14232
Ryzen 9 6900HX
14196
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
M2 Pro +24%
1968
Ryzen 9 6900HX
1593
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
M2 Pro +39%
14060
Ryzen 9 6900HX
10145
Specifications

Full technical specification of Apple M2 Pro and AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX

General

Vendor Apple AMD
Released June 1, 2023 January 4, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set ARMv8 x86-64
Codename - Rembrandt
Socket Apple M-Socket FP7
Integrated GPU Apple M2 Pro GPU Radeon 680M

Performance

Cores 12 8
Threads 12 16
Base Frequency 2.4 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.5 GHz 4.9 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 33x
L1 Cache 192K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 32MB (shared) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache - 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Fabrication process 5 nm 6 nm
TDP 30 W 45 W
Max. temperature - 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Apple M2 Pro GPU AMD Radeon 680M
GPU Base Clock - 2000 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1398 MHz 2400 MHz
Shading Units - 768
TMUs - 48
ROPs - 32
Execution Units - 12
TGP - 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
M2 Pro
n/a
Ryzen 9 6900HX
3.686 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types LPDDR5-6400 DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 32 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 204.8 GB/s 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site - AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes - 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX or Apple M2 Pro?
