Apple M2 Pro vs AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Apple M2 Pro with 12-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the Apple M2 Pro are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
81
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
66
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
95
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
77
Key Differences
Advantages of Apple M2 Pro
- Around 128 GB/s (167%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Consumes up to 33% less energy than the Ryzen 9 6900HX – 30 vs 45 Watt
- Has 4 more physical cores
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 6 nanometers
- 24% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1963 vs 1589 points
- Newer - released 1-year and 5-months later
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- 40% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
M2 Pro +3%
1616
1568
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
14232
14196
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3436
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
25263
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
M2 Pro +24%
1968
1593
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
M2 Pro +39%
14060
10145
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Apple
|AMD
|Released
|June 1, 2023
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|ARMv8
|x86-64
|Codename
|-
|Rembrandt
|Socket
|Apple M-Socket
|FP7
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M2 Pro GPU
|Radeon 680M
Performance
|Cores
|12
|8
|Threads
|12
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|33x
|L1 Cache
|192K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|32MB (shared)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|6 nm
|TDP
|30 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Apple M2 Pro GPU
|AMD Radeon 680M
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|2000 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1398 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|768
|TMUs
|-
|48
|ROPs
|-
|32
|Execution Units
|-
|12
|TGP
|-
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR5-6400
|DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|204.8 GB/s
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|20
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1