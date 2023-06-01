Apple M2 Pro vs AMD Ryzen 9 7900X VS Apple M2 Pro AMD Ryzen 9 7900X We compared two 12-core CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 Pro (laptop) against the 4.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7900X (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 7900X and Pro Advantages of Apple M2 Pro Around 131.4 GB/s (179%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Around 131.4 GB/s (179%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth Supports quad-channel memory

Supports quad-channel memory Newer - released 8-months later Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7900X Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-5200 RAM

Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-5200 RAM Unlocked multiplier

Unlocked multiplier Newer PCI Express version – 5.0

Newer PCI Express version – 5.0 15% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2273 vs 1983 points

Specifications Full technical specification of Apple M2 Pro and AMD Ryzen 9 7900X

General Vendor Apple AMD Released June 1, 2023 September 29, 2022 Type Laptop Desktop instruction set ARMv8 x86-64 Codename Apple M2 Zen 4 (Raphael) Integrated GPU Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core) Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)

CPU Performance Cores P-Cores 8 12 P-Threads 8 24 Base Frequency (P) 3.5 GHz 4.7 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency (P) - 5.6 GHz Efficient Cores E-Cores 4 - E-Threads 4 - Base Frequency (E) 2.4 GHz - Total Total Cores 12 12 Total Threads 12 24 Bus Frequency - 100 MHz Multiplier - 47x L1 Cache 192K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 32MB (shared) 1MB (per core) L3 Cache - 64MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Package Transistors 40 billions 13.1 billions Fabrication process 5 nm 5 nm Socket Apple M-Socket AM5 TDP 30 W 170 W Max. Boost TDP - 230 W Peak temperature - 95°C

iGPU Integrated Graphics Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core) Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000) GPU Base Clock 450 MHz 1500 MHz GPU Boost Clock 1344 MHz 2200 MHz Shading Units 2432 128 TMUs 152 8 ROPs 76 4 Execution Units - 2 TGP 35 W 15 W Max. Resolution 7680x4320 - 60 Hz - iGPU FLOPS M2 Pro 6.8 TFLOPS Ryzen 9 7900X 0.54 TFLOPS

Memory Support Memory types LPDDR5-6400 DDR5-5200 Memory Size 32 GB 128 GB Max. Memory Channels 4 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 204.8 GB/s 73.4 GB/s ECC Support No Yes

Misc Official site - AMD Ryzen 9 7900X official page PCI Express Version 4.0 5.0 PCI Express Lanes - 28