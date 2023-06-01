Apple M2 Pro vs AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D
We compared two CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 Pro (laptop) with 12-cores against the 4.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D (desktop) with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 9 7950X3D are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
83
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
68
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
98
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
81
Key Differences
Advantages of Apple M2 Pro
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Newer - released 5-months later
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-5200 RAM
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 16% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2308 vs 1983 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1661
Ryzen 9 7950X3D +31%
2177
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
14898
Ryzen 9 7950X3D +154%
37795
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1975
Ryzen 9 7950X3D +16%
2295
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
14531
Ryzen 9 7950X3D +89%
27487
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Apple
|AMD
|Released
|June 1, 2023
|January 4, 2023
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|ARMv8
|x86-64
|Codename
|Apple M2
|Zen 4 (Raphael)
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core)
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|16
|P-Threads
|8
|32
|Base Frequency (P)
|3.5 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|-
|5.7 GHz
|E-Cores
|4
|-
|E-Threads
|4
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|2.4 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|12
|16
|Total Threads
|12
|32
|Bus Frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|42x
|L1 Cache
|192K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|32MB (shared)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|128MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Package
|Transistors
|40 billions
|13.1 billions
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|5 nm
|Socket
|Apple M-Socket
|AM5
|TDP
|30 W
|120 W
|Peak temperature
|-
|89°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core)
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
|GPU Base Clock
|450 MHz
|1500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1344 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Shading Units
|2432
|128
|TMUs
|152
|8
|ROPs
|76
|4
|Execution Units
|-
|2
|TGP
|35 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|7680x4320 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory Support
|Memory types
|LPDDR5-6400
|DDR5-5200
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|204.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|24
