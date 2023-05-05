Apple M2 Ultra vs AMD Ryzen 7 7700X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 Ultra with 24-cores against the 4.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7700X with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the Apple M2 Ultra are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
83
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
90
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
95
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
88
Key Differences
Advantages of Apple M2 Ultra
- Around 726.6 GB/s (990%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer - released 7-months later
- Has 16 more physical cores
- Supports up to 192 GB LPDDR5-6400 RAM
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7700X
- Unlocked multiplier
- 12% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2218 vs 1972 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1681
Ryzen 7 7700X +17%
1971
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
M2 Ultra +43%
27180
19053
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
4244
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
36131
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1963
Ryzen 7 7700X +12%
2197
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
M2 Ultra +97%
27743
14080
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Apple
|AMD
|Released
|May 5, 2023
|September 29, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|ARMv8
|x86-64
|Codename
|Apple M2
|Zen 4 (Raphael)
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M2 Max GPU (76-core)
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
CPU
|P-Cores
|16
|8
|P-Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency (P)
|3.5 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|-
|5.4 GHz
|E-Cores
|8
|-
|E-Threads
|8
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|2.4 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|24
|8
|Total Threads
|24
|16
|Bus Frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|45x
|L1 Cache
|192K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|64MB (shared)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Package
|Transistors
|134 billions
|6.57 billions
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|5 nm
|TDP (PL1)
|60 W
|105 W
|Max. Boost TDP (PL2)
|-
|142 W
|Socket
|Apple M-Socket
|AM5
|Peak temperature
|-
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Apple M2 Max GPU (76-core)
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|1500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|2200 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|128
|TMUs
|-
|8
|ROPs
|-
|4
|Execution Units
|-
|2
|TGP
|-
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|- LPDDR5-6400
|- DDR5-5200
|Memory Size
|192 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|16
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|800 GB/s
|73.4 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen 7 7700X official page
|PCI Express Version
|-
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|28
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1