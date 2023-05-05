Apple M2 Ultra vs AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 Ultra with 24-cores against the 2.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the Apple M2 Ultra are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
84
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
90
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
95
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
88
Key Differences
Advantages of Apple M2 Ultra
- Supports up to 192 GB LPDDR5-6400 RAM
- Has 8 more physical cores
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX
- Unlocked multiplier
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1698
Ryzen 9 7945HX +16%
1968
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
27348
Ryzen 9 7945HX +26%
34467
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1986
Ryzen 9 7945HX +7%
2116
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
M2 Ultra +43%
28016
19653
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Apple
|AMD
|Released
|May 5, 2023
|January 4, 2023
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|ARMv8
|x86-64
|Codename
|Apple M2
|Zen 4 (Dragon Range)
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M2 Max GPU (76-core)
|Radeon 610M
CPU
|P-Cores
|16
|16
|P-Threads
|16
|32
|Base Frequency (P)
|3.5 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|-
|5.4 GHz
|E-Cores
|8
|-
|E-Threads
|8
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|2.4 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|24
|16
|Total Threads
|24
|32
|Bus Frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|25x
|L1 Cache
|192K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|64MB (shared)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Package
|Transistors
|134 billions
|13.1 billions
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|5 nm
|TDP (PL1)
|60 W
|55-75 W (configurable)
|Socket
|Apple M-Socket
|FL1
|Peak temperature
|-
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Apple M2 Max GPU (76-core)
|Radeon 610M
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|1500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|2200 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|128
|TMUs
|-
|8
|ROPs
|-
|4
|Execution Units
|-
|2
|TGP
|-
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|- LPDDR5-6400
|- DDR5-5200
|Memory Size
|192 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|16
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|800 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX official page
|PCI Express Version
|-
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|28
