We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 Ultra with 24-cores against the 2.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the Apple M2 Ultra are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7945HX and Ultra
Advantages of Apple M2 Ultra
  • Supports up to 192 GB LPDDR5-6400 RAM
  • Has 8 more physical cores
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX
  • Unlocked multiplier

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
M2 Ultra
1698
Ryzen 9 7945HX +16%
1968
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
M2 Ultra
27348
Ryzen 9 7945HX +26%
34467
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
M2 Ultra
1986
Ryzen 9 7945HX +7%
2116
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
M2 Ultra +43%
28016
Ryzen 9 7945HX
19653
Specifications

Full technical specification of Apple M2 Ultra and AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX

General

Vendor Apple AMD
Released May 5, 2023 January 4, 2023
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set ARMv8 x86-64
Codename Apple M2 Zen 4 (Dragon Range)
Integrated GPU Apple M2 Max GPU (76-core) Radeon 610M

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 16 16
P-Threads 16 32
Base Frequency (P) 3.5 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) - 5.4 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 -
E-Threads 8 -
Base Frequency (E) 2.4 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 24 16
Total Threads 24 32
Bus Frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 25x
L1 Cache 192K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 64MB (shared) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache - 64MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Package

Transistors 134 billions 13.1 billions
Fabrication process 5 nm 5 nm
TDP (PL1) 60 W 55-75 W (configurable)
Socket Apple M-Socket FL1
Peak temperature - 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Apple M2 Max GPU (76-core) Radeon 610M
GPU Base Clock - 1500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock - 2200 MHz
Shading Units - 128
TMUs - 8
ROPs - 4
Execution Units - 2
TGP - 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
M2 Ultra
n/a
Ryzen 9 7945HX
0.49 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types - LPDDR5-6400 - DDR5-5200
Memory Size 192 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 16 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 800 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site - AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX official page
PCI Express Version - 5.0
PCI Express Lanes - 28

