Apple M2 vs AMD Ryzen 5 4600H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Apple M2 with 8-cores against the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4600H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
92
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
51
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
100
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
78
Key Differences
Advantages of Apple M2
- Newer - released 2-years and 5-months later
- Consumes up to 72% less energy than the Ryzen 5 4600H – 15 vs 54 Watt
- 77% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1948 vs 1098 points
- Around 34.13 GB/s (50%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4600H
- Supports up to 32 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- 18% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Apple M2 +43%
1627
1138
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Apple M2 +8%
8551
7900
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2454
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
14683
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Apple M2 +79%
1945
1088
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Apple M2 +58%
8914
5655
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Apple
|AMD
|Released
|June 6, 2022
|January 6, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|ARMv8
|x86-64
|Codename
|-
|Zen 2
|Socket
|Apple M-Socket
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M2 GPU
|Radeon Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.0 GHz
|3.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|30x
|L1 Cache
|192K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|20 billions
|-
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|35-54 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Apple M2 GPU
|Radeon Vega 6
|GPU Base Clock
|500 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1456 MHz
|1500 MHz
|Shading Units
|1024
|384
|TMUs
|64
|24
|ROPs
|32
|8
|Execution Units
|128
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR5-6400
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|24 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|102.4 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen 5 4600H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|16
