We compared two CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 (laptop) with 8-cores against the 3.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600G (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5600G and M2
Advantages of Apple M2
  • Newer - released 1-year and 2-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 29% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1925 vs 1493 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Unlocked multiplier

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Apple M2 +5%
1572
Ryzen 5 5600G
1492
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Apple M2
8593
Ryzen 5 5600G +29%
11107
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Apple M2 +26%
3992
Ryzen 5 5600G
3157
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Apple M2
15309
Ryzen 5 5600G +29%
19774
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Apple M2 +29%
1924
Ryzen 5 5600G
1492
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Apple M2 +18%
8923
Ryzen 5 5600G
7551
Specifications

Full technical specification of Apple M2 and AMD Ryzen 5 5600G

General

Vendor Apple AMD
Released June 6, 2022 April 13, 2021
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set ARMv8 x86-64
Codename Apple M2 Zen 3 (Cezanne)
Integrated GPU Apple M2 GPU Radeon RX Vega 7

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 4 6
P-Threads 4 12
Base Frequency (P) 3.5 GHz 3.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) - 4.4 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 4 -
E-Threads 4 -
Base Frequency (E) 2.4 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 8 6
Total Threads 8 12
Bus Frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 39x
L1 Cache 192K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 16MB (shared) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache - 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Package

Transistors 20 billions 10.7 billions
Fabrication process 5 nm 7 nm
Socket Apple M-Socket AM4
TDP 15 W 45-65 W (configurable)
Peak temperature - 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Apple M2 GPU Radeon RX Vega 7
GPU Base Clock 500 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1398 MHz 1900 MHz
Shading Units 1024 448
TMUs 64 28
ROPs 32 7
Execution Units 128 -
TGP 15 W 10-45 W
Max. Resolution 6016x3384 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Apple M2
3 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 5600G
1.108 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types LPDDR5-6400 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 24 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 102.4 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site - AMD Ryzen 5 5600G official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes - 24

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5600G or Apple M2?
