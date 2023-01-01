Apple M2 vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
We compared two CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 (laptop) with 8-cores against the 3.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600G (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
80
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
39
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
97
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
68
Key Differences
Advantages of Apple M2
- Newer - released 1-year and 2-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 29% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1925 vs 1493 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Unlocked multiplier
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Apple M2 +5%
1572
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
8593
Ryzen 5 5600G +29%
11107
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Apple M2 +26%
3992
3157
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
15309
Ryzen 5 5600G +29%
19774
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Apple M2 +29%
1924
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Apple M2 +18%
8923
7551
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Apple
|AMD
|Released
|June 6, 2022
|April 13, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|ARMv8
|x86-64
|Codename
|Apple M2
|Zen 3 (Cezanne)
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M2 GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
CPU
|P-Cores
|4
|6
|P-Threads
|4
|12
|Base Frequency (P)
|3.5 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|-
|4.4 GHz
|E-Cores
|4
|-
|E-Threads
|4
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|2.4 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|8
|6
|Total Threads
|8
|12
|Bus Frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|39x
|L1 Cache
|192K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Package
|Transistors
|20 billions
|10.7 billions
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|7 nm
|Socket
|Apple M-Socket
|AM4
|TDP
|15 W
|45-65 W (configurable)
|Peak temperature
|-
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Apple M2 GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|GPU Base Clock
|500 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1398 MHz
|1900 MHz
|Shading Units
|1024
|448
|TMUs
|64
|28
|ROPs
|32
|7
|Execution Units
|128
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|10-45 W
|Max. Resolution
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory Support
|Memory types
|LPDDR5-6400
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|24 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|102.4 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600G official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|24
