Apple M2 vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
We compared two CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Apple M2 (laptop) with 8-cores against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600X (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
93
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
47
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
100
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
77
Key Differences
Advantages of Apple M2
- Newer - released 1-year and 8-months later
- Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Ryzen 5 5600X – 15 vs 65 Watt
- Around 54.72 GB/s (115%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 17% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1937 vs 1654 points
- Includes an integrated GPU Apple M2 GPU
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Unlocked multiplier
- 35% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Apple M2 +2%
1565
1533
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
8738
Ryzen 5 5600X +34%
11751
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Apple M2 +23%
4115
3356
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
14800
Ryzen 5 5600X +48%
21903
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Apple M2 +18%
1936
1642
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Apple M2 +1%
8901
8851
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Apple
|AMD
|Released
|June 6, 2022
|October 8, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|ARMv8
|x86-64
|Codename
|-
|Vermeer
|Socket
|Apple M-Socket
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M2 GPU
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.0 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|37x
|L1 Cache
|192K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|20 billions
|-
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Apple M2 GPU
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|500 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1456 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|1024
|-
|TMUs
|64
|-
|ROPs
|32
|-
|Execution Units
|128
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Max. Resolution
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR5-6400
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|24 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|102.4 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600X official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|20
