We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 with 8-cores against the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5625U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5625U and M2
Advantages of Apple M2
  • Newer - released 5-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
  • 35% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1925 vs 1422 points
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5625U
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Apple M2 +15%
1565
Ryzen 5 5625U
1359
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Apple M2 +7%
8588
Ryzen 5 5625U
8057
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Apple M2 +38%
3986
Ryzen 5 5625U
2884
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Apple M2 +3%
15208
Ryzen 5 5625U
14780
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Apple M2 +35%
1910
Ryzen 5 5625U
1412
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Apple M2 +52%
8927
Ryzen 5 5625U
5864
Specifications

Full technical specification of Apple M2 and AMD Ryzen 5 5625U

General

Vendor Apple AMD
Released June 6, 2022 January 4, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set ARMv8 x86-64
Codename Apple M2 -
Integrated GPU Apple M2 GPU Radeon Vega 7

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 4 6
P-Threads 4 12
Base Frequency (P) 3.5 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) - 4.3 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 4 -
E-Threads 4 -
Base Frequency (E) 2.4 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 8 6
Total Threads 8 12
Bus Frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 23x
L1 Cache 192K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 16MB (shared) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache - 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Transistors 20 billions 10.7 billions
Fabrication process 5 nm 7 nm
Socket Apple M-Socket FP6
TDP 15 W 15 W
Peak temperature - 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Apple M2 GPU AMD Radeon Vega 7
GPU Base Clock 500 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1398 MHz 1800 MHz
Shading Units 1024 448
TMUs 64 28
ROPs 32 7
Execution Units 128 -
TGP 15 W 10-45 W
Max. Resolution 6016x3384 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Apple M2
3 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 5625U
1.108 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types LPDDR5-6400 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 24 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 102.4 GB/s -
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site - AMD Ryzen 5 5625U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes - 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5625U or Apple M2?
