Apple M2 vs AMD Ryzen 5 5625U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 with 8-cores against the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5625U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
80
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
39
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
98
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
68
Key Differences
Advantages of Apple M2
- Newer - released 5-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
- 35% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1925 vs 1422 points
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5625U
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Apple M2 +15%
1565
1359
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Apple M2 +7%
8588
8057
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Apple M2 +38%
3986
2884
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Apple M2 +3%
15208
14780
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Apple M2 +35%
1910
1412
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Apple M2 +52%
8927
5864
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Apple
|AMD
|Released
|June 6, 2022
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|ARMv8
|x86-64
|Codename
|Apple M2
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M2 GPU
|Radeon Vega 7
CPU
|P-Cores
|4
|6
|P-Threads
|4
|12
|Base Frequency (P)
|3.5 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|-
|4.3 GHz
|E-Cores
|4
|-
|E-Threads
|4
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|2.4 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|8
|6
|Total Threads
|8
|12
|Bus Frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|23x
|L1 Cache
|192K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Transistors
|20 billions
|10.7 billions
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|7 nm
|Socket
|Apple M-Socket
|FP6
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Peak temperature
|-
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Apple M2 GPU
|AMD Radeon Vega 7
|GPU Base Clock
|500 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1398 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Shading Units
|1024
|448
|TMUs
|64
|28
|ROPs
|32
|7
|Execution Units
|128
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|10-45 W
|Max. Resolution
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory Support
|Memory types
|LPDDR5-6400
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|24 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|102.4 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen 5 5625U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|16
