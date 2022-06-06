Home > CPU Comparisons > Apple M2 or Ryzen 5 6600H: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Apple M2 with 8-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 6600H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 6600H and M2
Advantages of Apple M2
  • Newer - released 5-months later
  • Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Ryzen 5 6600H – 15 vs 45 Watt
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 32% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1937 vs 1472 points
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 6 nanometers
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 6600H
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • 32% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Apple M2 +32%
1936
Ryzen 5 6600H
1467
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Apple M2 +11%
8901
Ryzen 5 6600H
7994
Specifications

Full technical specification of Apple M2 and AMD Ryzen 5 6600H

General

Vendor Apple AMD
Released June 6, 2022 January 4, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set ARMv8 x86-64
Codename - Rembrandt
Socket Apple M-Socket FP7
Integrated GPU Apple M2 GPU Radeon 660M

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 8 12
Base Frequency 2.0 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.4 GHz 4.5 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 33x
L1 Cache 192K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 16MB (shared) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache - 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors 20 billions -
Fabrication process 5 nm 6 nm
TDP 15 W 45 W
Max. temperature - 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Apple M2 GPU AMD Radeon 660M
GPU Base Clock 500 MHz 1500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1456 MHz 1900 MHz
Shading Units 1024 384
TMUs 64 24
ROPs 32 16
Execution Units 128 6
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 6016x3384 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Apple M2
3 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 6600H
1.46 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types LPDDR5-6400 DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 24 GB -
Max. Memory Channels 2 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth 102.4 GB/s -
ECC Support No -

Misc

Official site - AMD Ryzen 5 6600H official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes - 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 6600H or Apple M2?
