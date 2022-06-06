Apple M2 vs AMD Ryzen 5 6600H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Apple M2 with 8-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 6600H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
93
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
47
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
100
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
77
Key Differences
Advantages of Apple M2
- Newer - released 5-months later
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Ryzen 5 6600H – 15 vs 45 Watt
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 32% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1937 vs 1472 points
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 6 nanometers
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 6600H
- Supports quad-channel memory
- 32% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1565
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
8738
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
4115
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
14800
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Apple M2 +32%
1936
1467
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Apple M2 +11%
8901
7994
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Apple
|AMD
|Released
|June 6, 2022
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|ARMv8
|x86-64
|Codename
|-
|Rembrandt
|Socket
|Apple M-Socket
|FP7
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M2 GPU
|Radeon 660M
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.0 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|33x
|L1 Cache
|192K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|20 billions
|-
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|6 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Apple M2 GPU
|AMD Radeon 660M
|GPU Base Clock
|500 MHz
|1500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1456 MHz
|1900 MHz
|Shading Units
|1024
|384
|TMUs
|64
|24
|ROPs
|32
|16
|Execution Units
|128
|6
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR5-6400
|DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|24 GB
|-
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|102.4 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|-
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen 5 6600H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|20
Cast your vote
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1