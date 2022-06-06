Home > CPU Comparisons > Apple M2 or Ryzen 5 6600U: what's better?

Apple M2 vs AMD Ryzen 5 6600U

Apple M2
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 6600U
Apple M2
AMD Ryzen 5 6600U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Apple M2 with 8-cores against the 2.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 6600U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 6600U and M2
Advantages of Apple M2
  • Newer - released 5-months later
  • Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Ryzen 5 6600U – 15 vs 28 Watt
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Around 25.6 GB/s (33%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 30% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1925 vs 1483 points
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 6 nanometers
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 6600U
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • 29% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Apple M2 +6%
1572
Ryzen 5 6600U
1490
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Apple M2
8601
Ryzen 5 6600U +14%
9800
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Apple M2 +29%
4113
Ryzen 5 6600U
3186
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Apple M2
14861
Ryzen 5 6600U +16%
17236
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Apple M2 +30%
1911
Ryzen 5 6600U
1474
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Apple M2 +18%
8882
Ryzen 5 6600U
7528
Specifications

Full technical specification of Apple M2 and AMD Ryzen 5 6600U

General

Vendor Apple AMD
Released June 6, 2022 January 4, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set ARMv8 x86-64
Codename - Rembrandt
Socket Apple M-Socket FP7
Integrated GPU Apple M2 GPU Radeon 660M

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 8 12
Base Frequency 2.4 GHz 2.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 29x
L1 Cache 192K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 16MB (shared) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache - 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors 20 billions -
Fabrication process 5 nm 6 nm
TDP 15 W 15-28 W
Max. temperature - 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Apple M2 GPU AMD Radeon 660M
GPU Base Clock 500 MHz 1500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1398 MHz 1900 MHz
Shading Units 1024 384
TMUs 64 24
ROPs 32 16
Execution Units 128 6
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 6016x3384 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Apple M2
3 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 6600U
1.46 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types LPDDR5-6400 DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 24 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 102.4 GB/s 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site - AMD Ryzen 5 6600U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes - 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 6600U or Apple M2?
