Apple M2 vs AMD Ryzen 5 6600U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Apple M2 with 8-cores against the 2.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 6600U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
93
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
46
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
99
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
76
Key Differences
Advantages of Apple M2
- Newer - released 5-months later
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Ryzen 5 6600U – 15 vs 28 Watt
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Around 25.6 GB/s (33%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 30% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1925 vs 1483 points
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 6 nanometers
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 6600U
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- 29% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Apple M2 +6%
1572
1490
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
8601
Ryzen 5 6600U +14%
9800
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Apple M2 +29%
4113
3186
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
14861
Ryzen 5 6600U +16%
17236
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Apple M2 +30%
1911
1474
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Apple M2 +18%
8882
7528
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Apple
|AMD
|Released
|June 6, 2022
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|ARMv8
|x86-64
|Codename
|-
|Rembrandt
|Socket
|Apple M-Socket
|FP7
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M2 GPU
|Radeon 660M
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|29x
|L1 Cache
|192K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|20 billions
|-
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|6 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15-28 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Apple M2 GPU
|AMD Radeon 660M
|GPU Base Clock
|500 MHz
|1500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1398 MHz
|1900 MHz
|Shading Units
|1024
|384
|TMUs
|64
|24
|ROPs
|32
|16
|Execution Units
|128
|6
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR5-6400
|DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|24 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|102.4 GB/s
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen 5 6600U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|20
Cast your vote
1 (33.3%)
2 (66.7%)
Total votes: 3