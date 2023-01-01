Apple M2 vs AMD Ryzen 5 7520U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 with 8-cores against the 2.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 7520U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
80
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
34
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of power consumption
94
Integrated Graphics
iGPU capabilities for gaming and 3D-intensive tasks
68
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
64
Key Differences
Advantages of Apple M2
- Has 4 more physical cores
- 81% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1925 vs 1063 points
- Supports up to 24 GB LPDDR5-6400 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 6 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Apple M2 +41%
1570
1111
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Apple M2 +90%
8636
4544
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3991
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
15317
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Apple M2 +81%
1907
1054
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Apple M2 +123%
8893
3979
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Apple
|AMD
|Released
|June 6, 2022
|September 22, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|ARMv8
|x86-64
|Codename
|Apple M2
|Zen 2 (Mendocino)
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M2 GPU
|Radeon 610M
CPU
|P-Cores
|4
|4
|P-Threads
|4
|8
|Base Frequency (P)
|3.5 GHz
|2.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|-
|4.3 GHz
|E-Cores
|4
|-
|E-Threads
|4
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|2.4 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|8
|4
|Total Threads
|8
|8
|Bus Frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|28x
|L1 Cache
|192K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Transistors
|20 billions
|-
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|6 nm
|TDP (PL1)
|15 W
|15 W
|Socket
|Apple M-Socket
|FT6
|Peak temperature
|-
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Apple M2 GPU
|Radeon 610M
|GPU Base Clock
|500 MHz
|1500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1398 MHz
|1900 MHz
|Shading Units
|1024
|128
|TMUs
|64
|8
|ROPs
|32
|4
|Execution Units
|128
|2
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory Support
|Memory types
|- LPDDR5-6400
|- LPDDR5-5500
|Memory Size
|24 GB
|16 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|102.4 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen 5 7520U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|4
