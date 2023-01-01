Apple M2 vs AMD Ryzen 7 3700X VS Apple M2 AMD Ryzen 7 3700X We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 (laptop) against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3700X (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 3700X and M2 Advantages of Apple M2 Newer - released 3-years later

Newer - released 3-years later Around 54.72 GB/s (115%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Around 54.72 GB/s (115%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth 51% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1925 vs 1279 points

51% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1925 vs 1279 points More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers

More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers Includes an integrated GPU Apple M2 GPU Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3700X Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM

Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM Unlocked multiplier

By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology .

Specifications Full technical specification of Apple M2 and AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

General Vendor Apple AMD Released June 6, 2022 July 7, 2019 Type Laptop Desktop instruction set ARMv8 x86-64 Codename Apple M2 - Integrated GPU Apple M2 GPU No

CPU Performance Cores P-Cores 4 8 P-Threads 4 16 Base Frequency (P) 3.5 GHz 3.6 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency (P) - 4.4 GHz Efficient Cores E-Cores 4 - E-Threads 4 - Base Frequency (E) 2.4 GHz - Total Total Cores 8 8 Total Threads 8 16 Bus Frequency - 100 MHz Multiplier - 36x L1 Cache 192K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 16MB (shared) 512K (per core) L3 Cache - 32MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Package Transistors 20 billions 3.8 billions Fabrication process 5 nm 7 nm Socket Apple M-Socket AM4 TDP 15 W 65 W Peak temperature - 95°C

iGPU Integrated Graphics Apple M2 GPU - GPU Base Clock 500 MHz - GPU Boost Clock 1398 MHz - Shading Units 1024 - TMUs 64 - ROPs 32 - Execution Units 128 - TGP 15 W - Max. Resolution 6016x3384 - 60 Hz - iGPU FLOPS Apple M2 3 TFLOPS Ryzen 7 3700X n/a

Memory Support Memory types LPDDR5-6400 DDR4-3200 Memory Size 24 GB 128 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 102.4 GB/s 47.68 GB/s ECC Support No Yes

Misc Official site - AMD Ryzen 7 3700X official page PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0 PCI Express Lanes - 16