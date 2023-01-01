Home > CPU Comparisons > Apple M2 or Ryzen 7 3700X: what's better?

Apple M2 vs AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 (laptop) against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3700X (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3700X and M2
Advantages of Apple M2
  • Newer - released 3-years later
  • Around 54.72 GB/s (115%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 51% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1925 vs 1279 points
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
  • Includes an integrated GPU Apple M2 GPU
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Unlocked multiplier

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Apple M2 +17%
1572
Ryzen 7 3700X
1339
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Apple M2
8593
Ryzen 7 3700X +42%
12169
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Apple M2 +51%
3992
Ryzen 7 3700X
2648
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Apple M2
15309
Ryzen 7 3700X +48%
22592
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Apple M2 +51%
1924
Ryzen 7 3700X
1270
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Apple M2 +7%
8923
Ryzen 7 3700X
8355
Specifications

Full technical specification of Apple M2 and AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

General

Vendor Apple AMD
Released June 6, 2022 July 7, 2019
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set ARMv8 x86-64
Codename Apple M2 -
Integrated GPU Apple M2 GPU No

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 4 8
P-Threads 4 16
Base Frequency (P) 3.5 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) - 4.4 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 4 -
E-Threads 4 -
Base Frequency (E) 2.4 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 8 8
Total Threads 8 16
Bus Frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 36x
L1 Cache 192K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 16MB (shared) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache - 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Package

Transistors 20 billions 3.8 billions
Fabrication process 5 nm 7 nm
Socket Apple M-Socket AM4
TDP 15 W 65 W
Peak temperature - 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Apple M2 GPU -
GPU Base Clock 500 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1398 MHz -
Shading Units 1024 -
TMUs 64 -
ROPs 32 -
Execution Units 128 -
TGP 15 W -
Max. Resolution 6016x3384 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Apple M2
3 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 3700X
n/a

Memory Support

Memory types LPDDR5-6400 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 24 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 102.4 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site - AMD Ryzen 7 3700X official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes - 16

