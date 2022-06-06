Home > CPU Comparisons > Apple M2 or Ryzen 7 4700U: what's better?

We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Apple M2 against the 2.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4700U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4700U and M2
Advantages of Apple M2
  • Newer - released 2-years and 5-months later
  • Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Ryzen 7 4700U – 15 vs 25 Watt
  • 72% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1948 vs 1132 points
  • Around 34.13 GB/s (50%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4700U
  • Supports up to 32 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • 21% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Apple M2 +34%
1627
Ryzen 7 4700U
1217
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Apple M2 +17%
8551
Ryzen 7 4700U
7328
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Apple M2 +73%
1945
Ryzen 7 4700U
1125
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Apple M2 +82%
8914
Ryzen 7 4700U
4901
Specifications

Full technical specification of Apple M2 and AMD Ryzen 7 4700U

General

Vendor Apple AMD
Released June 6, 2022 January 6, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set ARMv8 x86-64
Codename - Zen 2
Socket Apple M-Socket FP6
Integrated GPU Apple M2 GPU Radeon Vega 7

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 2.0 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.4 GHz 4.1 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 20x
L1 Cache 192K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 16MB (shared) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache - 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors 20 billions -
Fabrication process 5 nm 7 nm
TDP 15 W 10-25 W
Max. temperature - 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Apple M2 GPU Radeon Vega 7
GPU Base Clock 500 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1456 MHz 1600 MHz
Shading Units 1024 448
TMUs 64 28
ROPs 32 7
Execution Units 128 -
TGP 15 W 10-45 W
Max. Resolution 6016x3384 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Apple M2
3 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 4700U
1.108 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types LPDDR5-6400 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 24 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 102.4 GB/s 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site - AMD Ryzen 7 4700U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes - 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 4700U or Apple M2?
