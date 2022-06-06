Home > CPU Comparisons > Apple M2 or Ryzen 7 5700G: what's better?

Apple M2 vs AMD Ryzen 7 5700G

We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Apple M2 (laptop) against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5700G (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5700G and M2
Advantages of Apple M2
  • Newer - released 1-year and 2-months later
  • Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5700G – 15 vs 65 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 31% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1937 vs 1484 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700G
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • 35% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Apple M2 +5%
1565
Ryzen 7 5700G
1496
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Apple M2
8738
Ryzen 7 5700G +60%
13986
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Apple M2 +26%
4115
Ryzen 7 5700G
3255
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Apple M2
14800
Ryzen 7 5700G +66%
24505
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Apple M2 +32%
1936
Ryzen 7 5700G
1472
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Apple M2
8901
Ryzen 7 5700G +5%
9373
Specifications

Full technical specification of Apple M2 and AMD Ryzen 7 5700G

General

Vendor Apple AMD
Released June 6, 2022 April 13, 2021
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set ARMv8 x86-64
Codename - Cezanne
Socket Apple M-Socket AM4
Integrated GPU Apple M2 GPU Radeon RX Vega 8

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 8 16
Base Frequency 2.0 GHz 3.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.4 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 38x
L1 Cache 192K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 16MB (shared) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache - 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors 20 billions 10.7 billions
Fabrication process 5 nm 7 nm
TDP 15 W 45-65 W
Max. temperature - 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Apple M2 GPU Radeon RX Vega 8
GPU Base Clock 500 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1456 MHz 2000 MHz
Shading Units 1024 512
TMUs 64 32
ROPs 32 8
Execution Units 128 -
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 6016x3384 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Apple M2
3 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 5700G
n/a

Memory support

Memory types LPDDR5-6400 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 24 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 102.4 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site - AMD Ryzen 7 5700G official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes - 24

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 5700G or Apple M2?
