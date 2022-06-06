Home > CPU Comparisons > Apple M2 or Ryzen 7 5800U: what's better?

Apple M2 vs AMD Ryzen 7 5800U

Apple M2
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 5800U
Apple M2
AMD Ryzen 7 5800U

We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Apple M2 against the 1.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5800U and M2
Advantages of Apple M2
  • Newer - released 1-year and 5-months later
  • Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5800U – 15 vs 25 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 34% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1925 vs 1436 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800U
  • 26% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
  • Supports up to 32 GB DDR4-3200 RAM

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Apple M2 +11%
1572
Ryzen 7 5800U
1420
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Apple M2 +6%
8601
Ryzen 7 5800U
8116
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Apple M2 +34%
4113
Ryzen 7 5800U
3071
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Apple M2
14861
Ryzen 7 5800U +26%
18687
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Apple M2 +34%
1911
Ryzen 7 5800U
1428
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Apple M2 +38%
8882
Ryzen 7 5800U
6425
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Apple M2 and AMD Ryzen 7 5800U

General

Vendor Apple AMD
Released June 6, 2022 January 12, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set ARMv8 x86-64
Codename - Cezanne
Socket Apple M-Socket FP6
Integrated GPU Apple M2 GPU Radeon RX Vega 8

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 8 16
Base Frequency 2.4 GHz 1.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 19x
L1 Cache 192K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 16MB (shared) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache - 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors 20 billions -
Fabrication process 5 nm 7 nm
TDP 15 W 10-25 W
Max. temperature - 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Apple M2 GPU Radeon RX Vega 8
GPU Base Clock 500 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1398 MHz 2000 MHz
Shading Units 1024 512
TMUs 64 32
ROPs 32 8
Execution Units 128 -
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 6016x3384 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Apple M2
3 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 5800U
n/a

Memory support

Memory types LPDDR5-6400 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 24 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 102.4 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site - AMD Ryzen 7 5800U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes - 12

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Сompetitors

1. Apple M2 vs M1 Max
2. Apple M2 vs Core i7 12700H
3. Apple M2 vs Ryzen 9 5900HX
4. Apple M2 vs Core i9 12900K
5. Apple M2 vs Ryzen 7 6800H
6. Ryzen 7 5800U vs Core i7 1165G7
7. Ryzen 7 5800U vs Ryzen 7 5700U
8. Ryzen 7 5800U vs Apple M1
9. Ryzen 7 5800U vs Ryzen 7 6800U​
10. Ryzen 7 5800U vs Core i7 1260P

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 5800U or Apple M2?
Promotion
EnglishРусский