Apple M2 vs AMD Ryzen 7 5800U
We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Apple M2 against the 1.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
93
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
46
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
99
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
76
Key Differences
Advantages of Apple M2
- Newer - released 1-year and 5-months later
- Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5800U – 15 vs 25 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 34% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1925 vs 1436 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800U
- 26% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
- Supports up to 32 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Apple M2 +11%
1572
1420
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Apple M2 +6%
8601
8116
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Apple M2 +34%
4113
3071
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
14861
Ryzen 7 5800U +26%
18687
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Apple M2 +34%
1911
1428
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Apple M2 +38%
8882
6425
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Apple
|AMD
|Released
|June 6, 2022
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|ARMv8
|x86-64
|Codename
|-
|Cezanne
|Socket
|Apple M-Socket
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M2 GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|1.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|19x
|L1 Cache
|192K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|20 billions
|-
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|10-25 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Apple M2 GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|GPU Base Clock
|500 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1398 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Shading Units
|1024
|512
|TMUs
|64
|32
|ROPs
|32
|8
|Execution Units
|128
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR5-6400
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|24 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|102.4 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|12
