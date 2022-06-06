Apple M2 vs AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D VS Apple M2 AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Apple M2 (laptop) against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 5800X3D and M2 Advantages of Apple M2 Consumes up to 86% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5800X3D – 15 vs 105 Watt

Around 54.72 GB/s (115%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers

18% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1925 vs 1633 points

Includes an integrated GPU Apple M2 GPU Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM

29% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)

Specifications Full technical specification of Apple M2 and AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D

General Vendor Apple AMD Released June 6, 2022 March 15, 2022 Type Laptop Desktop instruction set ARMv8 x86-64 Codename - Vermeer Socket Apple M-Socket AM4 Integrated GPU Apple M2 GPU No

Performance Cores 8 8 Threads 8 16 Base Frequency 2.4 GHz 3.4 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 3.5 GHz 4.5 GHz Bus frequency - 100 MHz Multiplier - 34x L1 Cache 192K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 16MB (shared) 512K (per core) L3 Cache - 96MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power Transistors 20 billions - Fabrication process 5 nm 7 nm TDP 15 W 105 W Max. temperature - 90°C

iGPU Integrated Graphics Apple M2 GPU - GPU Base Clock 500 MHz - GPU Boost Clock 1398 MHz - Shading Units 1024 - TMUs 64 - ROPs 32 - Execution Units 128 - TGP 15 W - Max. Resolution 6016x3384 - 60 Hz - iGPU FLOPS Apple M2 3 TFLOPS Ryzen 7 5800X3D n/a

Memory support Memory types LPDDR5-6400 DDR4-3200, DDR4-2933, DDR4-2667 Memory Size 24 GB 128 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 102.4 GB/s 47.68 GB/s ECC Support No Yes

Misc Official site - AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D official page PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0 PCI Express Lanes - 20