Apple M2 vs AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D
We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Apple M2 (laptop) against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
81
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
40
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
99
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
69
Key Differences
Advantages of Apple M2
- Consumes up to 86% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5800X3D – 15 vs 105 Watt
- Around 54.72 GB/s (115%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
- 18% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1925 vs 1633 points
- Includes an integrated GPU Apple M2 GPU
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- 29% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Apple M2 +9%
1585
1457
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
8753
Ryzen 7 5800X3D +71%
14941
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Apple M2 +28%
4038
3161
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
15410
Ryzen 7 5800X3D +80%
27724
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Apple M2 +18%
1944
1645
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9028
Ryzen 7 5800X3D +30%
11694
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Apple
|AMD
|Released
|June 6, 2022
|March 15, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|ARMv8
|x86-64
|Codename
|-
|Vermeer
|Socket
|Apple M-Socket
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M2 GPU
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|34x
|L1 Cache
|192K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|96MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|20 billions
|-
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|90°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Apple M2 GPU
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|500 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1398 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|1024
|-
|TMUs
|64
|-
|ROPs
|32
|-
|Execution Units
|128
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Max. Resolution
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR5-6400
|DDR4-3200, DDR4-2933, DDR4-2667
|Memory Size
|24 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|102.4 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|20
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
3 (100%)
Total votes: 3