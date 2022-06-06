Apple M2 vs AMD Ryzen 7 5825U
We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Apple M2 against the 2.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5825U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
93
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
47
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
100
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
77
Key Differences
Advantages of Apple M2
- Newer - released 5-months later
- Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5825U – 15 vs 25 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 34% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1937 vs 1448 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5825U
- 32% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
- Supports up to 32 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1565
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
8738
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Apple M2 +33%
4115
3091
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
14800
Ryzen 7 5825U +23%
18208
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Apple M2 +35%
1936
1439
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Apple M2 +37%
8901
6501
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Apple
|AMD
|Released
|June 6, 2022
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|ARMv8
|x86-64
|Codename
|-
|Barcelo
|Socket
|Apple M-Socket
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M2 GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8 (Ryzen 4000)
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.0 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|20x
|L1 Cache
|192K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|20 billions
|-
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|10-25 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Apple M2 GPU
|AMD Radeon RX Vega 8 (Ryzen 4000)
|GPU Base Clock
|500 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1456 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Shading Units
|1024
|512
|TMUs
|64
|32
|ROPs
|32
|8
|Execution Units
|128
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR5-6400
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|24 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|102.4 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen 7 5825U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|16
