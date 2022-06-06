Apple M2 vs AMD Ryzen 7 5825U VS Apple M2 AMD Ryzen 7 5825U We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Apple M2 against the 2.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5825U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 5825U and M2 Advantages of Apple M2 Newer - released 5-months later

Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5825U – 15 vs 25 Watt

More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers

Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

34% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1937 vs 1448 points Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5825U 32% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)

Supports up to 32 GB DDR4-3200 RAM

Specifications Full technical specification of Apple M2 and AMD Ryzen 7 5825U

General Vendor Apple AMD Released June 6, 2022 January 4, 2022 Type Laptop Laptop instruction set ARMv8 x86-64 Codename - Barcelo Socket Apple M-Socket FP6 Integrated GPU Apple M2 GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 (Ryzen 4000) Performance Cores 8 8 Threads 8 16 Base Frequency 2.0 GHz 2.0 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 3.4 GHz 4.5 GHz Bus frequency - 100 MHz Multiplier - 20x L1 Cache 192K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 16MB (shared) 512K (per core) L3 Cache - 16MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No No Power Transistors 20 billions - Fabrication process 5 nm 7 nm TDP 15 W 10-25 W Max. temperature - 95°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Apple M2 GPU AMD Radeon RX Vega 8 (Ryzen 4000) GPU Base Clock 500 MHz - GPU Boost Clock 1456 MHz 2000 MHz Shading Units 1024 512 TMUs 64 32 ROPs 32 8 Execution Units 128 - TGP 15 W 15 W Max. Resolution 6016x3384 - 60 Hz - iGPU FLOPS Apple M2 3 TFLOPS Ryzen 7 5825U n/a Memory support Memory types LPDDR5-6400 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267 Memory Size 24 GB 32 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 102.4 GB/s - ECC Support No No Misc Official site - AMD Ryzen 7 5825U official page PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0 PCI Express Lanes - 16